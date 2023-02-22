Ethereum (ETH) Developers Confirm Shapella Upgrade Date: Details

Shapella network upgrade now scheduled for deployment
Ethereum (ETH) Developers Confirm Shapella Upgrade Date
According to an Ethereum Foundation blog post, after months of testing and an ephemeral devnet launch, the Shanghai/Capella or Shapella network upgrade is now scheduled for deployment on the Sepolia testnet.

The Shapella upgrade will activate on the Sepolia network at epoch 56832, which is estimated to be Feb. 28, 2023, at 4:04:48 a.m. UTC.

This upgrade follows the mid-September merge that ushered in the proof-of-stake transition and enables validators to withdraw. Users would be able to withdraw their stake ETH from the Beacon Chain back to the execution layer. It also introduces new functionality to both the execution and consensus layer. The Shapella upgrade combines changes to the execution layer (Shanghai), consensus layer (Capella) and engine API.

The Zhejiang testnet, which went live at the start of February, could be used to test Shapella functionality before the Sepolia upgrade. It urges stakers and nonstakers who operate nodes to upgrade their nodes to the most recent Ethereum client versions to take advantage of the Sepolia upgrade.

Ethereum price action

At the time of publication, Ethereum was down 1.66% at $1,647. On the upside, Ethereum could target the $1,800 mark next before continuing its journey toward the $2,000 range. Bears may mount a defense in the range between $2,000 and $2,200.

On the other hand, a strong support is envisaged near the $1,460 mark if declines continue ahead of the $1,350 mark.

