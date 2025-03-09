Binance's CZ Urges Musk to Ban Bots

Changpeng Zhao, the former chief executive officer of cryptocurrency exchange giant Binance, has opined that Elon Musk's X social media network ban all bots.

Advertisement

Zhao has stressed that he wants to interact only with humans on the popular social media platform.

The cryptocurrency mogul has urged Musk to disable API posting.

Even though CZ thinks that AI agents can be useful for such mundane tasks as booking a hotel, buying tickets, or writing code, he does not see the need to "socialize" with them.

Advertisement

"If I want to chat with bots, I got Grok in a private window here," he added.

Musk has long been battling bots on the social media platform, but he has made little progress. In fact, it seems like the problem is worse than ever .

Due to its financial model, the X social media platform is teeming with bots that have blue checkmarks. It has started resembling a ghost town where bots talk to bots and like each other.

Last year, cybersecurity firm CHEQ determined that the majority of traffic from X was fake.

Bot-making has now turned into a full-fledged industry, with AI-generated spam dominating on X.

Last year, Musk floated the idea of charging X users a small fee for each post on the social media platform. He argued that this was the only way to eradicate bots. However, the idea caused a strong backlash back then, which is why such an initiative is very unlikely to get implemented.