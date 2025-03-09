Advertisement
    Binance's CZ Urges Musk to Ban Bots

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 9/03/2025 - 18:59
    Binance's CZ claims that bots should be purged from X
    Binance's CZ Urges Musk to Ban Bots
    Cover image via U.Today
    Changpeng Zhao, the former chief executive officer of cryptocurrency exchange giant Binance, has opined that Elon Musk's X social media network ban all bots. 

    Zhao has stressed that he wants to interact only with humans on the popular social media platform.

    The cryptocurrency mogul has urged Musk to disable API posting. 

    Even though CZ thinks that AI agents can be useful for such mundane tasks as booking a hotel, buying tickets, or writing code, he does not see the need to "socialize" with them. 

    "If I want to chat with bots, I got Grok in a private window here," he added. 

    Musk has long been battling bots on the social media platform, but he has made little progress. In fact, it seems like the problem is worse than ever

    Due to its financial model, the X social media platform is teeming with bots that have blue checkmarks. It has started resembling a ghost town where bots talk to bots and like each other. 

    Last year, cybersecurity firm CHEQ determined that the majority of traffic from X was fake. 

    Bot-making has now turned into a full-fledged industry, with AI-generated spam dominating on X. 

    Last year, Musk floated the idea of charging X users a small fee for each post on the social media platform. He argued that this was the only way to eradicate bots. However, the idea caused a strong backlash back then, which is why such an initiative is very unlikely to get implemented.   

    It is worth noting that Zhao contributed $500 million to Musk's effort to buy Twitter back in 2022. As reported by U.Today, the cryptocurrency mogul said that he was "happy" to contribute to the cause last December. 

