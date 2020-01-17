Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 Releases First Dev Update of 2020: Details

As previously reported by U.Today, Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 may be rolled out in Q2, 2020. So, the development process of its Phase 0 is in its homestretch.

The Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 decentralized development team keeps working on ETH2 testnets, validation details and the concept of ETH1-ETH2 migration.

Testnets & economics

Within this dev-update, Danny Ryan, the team lead of the Ethereum Foundation, highlighted the release of Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 v0.10.0 specifications for security reviews and multi-clients testnets.

Hot off the press: #Phase0 spec v.0.10.0, news on client testnets, resources, audits and what's left before launch!#eth2 quick update #7 from @dannyryan is here.https://t.co/ZRCC0LHSrZ — Ethereum (@ethereum) January 16, 2020

Mr. Ryan outlined that this is the first release that brings ETH2 development back to the initial time framework:

With the release of v0.10.0, we are now entering back into a smooth rhythm.

Furthermore, the first sandbox emulation of Phase 0 cryptoeconomics is released by Robust Incentives Group (RIG), a new Ethereum Foundation team, in the form of a Python-written notebook. It explores different threats to Ethereum (ETH) network decentralization, including timing attacks, the potential effects of different sized cartels etc.

Let's call it Phase 1.5!

Describing the process of the network transition towards Ethereum (ETH) 2.0, Danny Ryan introduced the 'Phase 1.5' name for the interim system status. This scheme suggests migrating ETH1 into a shard of ETH2 after the Phase 1 infrastructure (shard data chains) is added, but before a full Phase 2.

By the way, Phase 1.5, as it currently stands, largely relies upon the success of two independent components – Phase 1 of ETH2 and Stateless Ethereum on ETH2. Thus, it will merge the features of a Proof-of-Stake infrastructure and Proof-of-Work architecture.

