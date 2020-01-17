BTC
2.08%
8900.64
ETH
4.14%
170.88
LTC
7.1%
61.67
EOS
4.54%
4.009
XRP
3.67%
0.2374
ADA
5.17%
0.04371
NEO
3.37%
11.64
TRX
3.13%
0.01777
Back
Get the latest news, Price Analysis and insights
Sign up for crypto-trading tips & hints:
All crypto news for
Sign up for crypto digest

Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 Releases First Dev Update of 2020: Details

📰 News
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Vladislav Sopov
    📰 News

    As previously reported by U.Today, Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 may be rolled out in Q2, 2020. So, the development process of its Phase 0 is in its homestretch.

Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 Releases First Dev Update of 2020: Details
Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

The Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 decentralized development team keeps working on ETH2 testnets, validation details and the concept of ETH1-ETH2 migration.

Testnets & economics

Within this dev-update, Danny Ryan, the team lead of the Ethereum Foundation, highlighted the release of Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 v0.10.0 specifications for security reviews and multi-clients testnets. 

Mr. Ryan outlined that this is the first release that brings ETH2 development back to the initial time framework:

With the release of v0.10.0, we are now entering back into a smooth rhythm.

Furthermore, the first sandbox emulation of Phase 0 cryptoeconomics is released by Robust Incentives Group (RIG), a new Ethereum Foundation team, in the form of a Python-written notebook. It explores different threats to Ethereum (ETH) network decentralization, including timing attacks, the potential effects of different sized cartels etc.

Let's call it Phase 1.5!

Describing the process of the network transition towards Ethereum (ETH) 2.0, Danny Ryan introduced the 'Phase 1.5' name for the interim system status. This scheme suggests migrating ETH1 into a shard of ETH2 after the Phase 1 infrastructure (shard data chains) is added, but before a full Phase 2.

Must Read
Ethereum May Migrate to Ethereum 2.0 Through “Friendly Validators”, According to Vitalik Buterin - READ MORE

By the way, Phase 1.5, as it currently stands, largely relies upon the success of two independent components – Phase 1 of ETH2 and Stateless Ethereum on ETH2. Thus, it will merge the features of a Proof-of-Stake infrastructure and Proof-of-Work architecture.

Are you waiting for Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 to roll-out? Tell us in the Comments!

The fastest way to get crypto news is to follow our Twitter. You won’t miss a thing! Subscribe.
#Ethereum

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website