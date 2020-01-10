BTC
Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 Network Validation Costs Calculated by Researcher

0
📰 News
  • Vladislav Sopov
    📰 News

    Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 is only a few months away from the mainnet launch. Potential stakers are guessing whether it will be profitable to validate the ETH2 transactions.

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

Jim McDonald of Attestant staking service provider, attempted to foresee the costs to bear the future validators for the Ethereum (ETH) 2.0.

Ethereum (ETH) 2.0. Validation Expenses

Mr. McDonald mentioned three main types of validators’ costs: expenses for setup, infrastructure and operation.

The first type of costs includes those for selecting the hardware, the operating system and software implementation. The last one seems to be the most difficult as six implementations of Ethereum (ETH) network are available now.

The infrastructure costs include depreciation expenses for the hardware, electricity and network costs. It’s better to calculate depreciation period for the period of 36 months, suggests Mr. McDonald.

The operation costs include those spent on Maintaining the hardware, software upgrades and re-evaluation of implementations.

Expensive Evolution

But the most interesting suggestion that Mr. McDonald has made is the fact that the expenses reviewed will drastically rise with the progress of Ethereum (ETH) 2.0. network phases. The analyst demonstrated this increase in schemes for the Phase 1 and Phase 2:

Phase 1 ETH2 Validation Expected Costs
Image by: https://www.attestant.io/posts/exploring-ethereum-2-validator-costs/
Phase 2 ETH2 Validation Expected Costs
Image by: https://www.attestant.io/posts/exploring-ethereum-2-validator-costs/

Unfortunately, Mr. McDonald failed to demonstrate the approximate costs in absolute numbers. By the way, in accordance with the last estimations, a minimum required stake in Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 will be 32 ETH with 4-5% of expected annual yield.

Do you plan to validate Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 transactions? Share your plans with us in Comments section below!

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

This Bitcoin (BTC) Price Chart Makes Wall Street Vet Mike Novogratz Worried

0
📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says he should be worried about Bitcoin's price action after buying more BTC

Cover image via www.bloomberg.com
Contents

Wall Street legend Mike Novogratz, who appeared on Forbes’ billionaire list back in 2009, is apparently bothered by a Bitcoin price chart, according to his latest tweet.    

The CEO of cryptocurrency bank Galaxy Digital says that he bought more BTC at $7,700 but the chart posted by trader Luke Martin should worry him.

Is Bitcoin in trouble? 

At press time, BTC is trading at $7,927, CoinStats data shows, and it remains to be seen whether or not another push to the pivotal $8,000 level will once again end up being an embarrassing defeat for the bulls.

In the tweet that prompted the surprising reaction from Novogratz, Martin argues that BTC should print a daily close above the $7,600 level to become a good buy. Otherwise, he expects to see more downside pressure.

Bitcoin Price
image by @VentureCoinist

However, Novogratz is most probably still bullish on Bitcoin in the long-term. At the end of December, he predicted that BTC would close 2020 above the $12,000 level.       

Skin in the game 

As reported by U.Today, Novogratz compared the bloodbath in the crypto market in Q4 2018 to Game of Thrones. Galaxy Digital, which now manages more than $58 mln worth of crypto, lost $272 mln during its first year due to the declining crypto prices. 

In Q3 2019, its net loss totaled $68.2 mln but the company managed to remain in the black because of a remarkable Q2.

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

