    Ethereum ETF Approval Might Change Crypto Market in Unusual Ways

    Godfrey Benjamin
    Ethereum ETF approval might validate current price revival
    Mon, 15/07/2024 - 12:21
    Since May, the crypto ecosystem has been anticipating the approval of S-1 registration for the spot Ethereum ETF. While top market experts have exhausted their projections regarding the timeline on which the product will launch, ETFStore President Nate Geraci said he sees no reason why the product would not go live this week.

    As it stands, prospective Ethereum ETF issuers have come to terms to satisfy the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) by making amendments to their respective S-1 registration forms. With compromises already being recorded since spot Bitcoin ETF approval days, the market is not expecting any further delays.

    However, the concerns of many lie in what will become of the industry should the Ethereum ETF start trading. The conversation rests on its immediate impact on the market in terms of price gains.

    When the SEC approved 19b-4 filings in May, the update fueled a massive spike in the price of the coin, with a ripple effect on Bitcoin and altcoins more broadly. This rally, though short-lived, might get replayed when Ethereum ETF products start trading.

    The bullish sentiment in price is already creeping in. At the time of writing, the price of Ethereum and trading volume are up 4.14% and 34.43% to $3,334.51 and $13,196,383,402, respectively.

    Besides price impact, the launch of the Ethereum ETF effectively lifted limitations for other altcoins gunning for similar product acceptance on Wall Street. Already, there are active applications for a Solana ETF from VanEck⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, and 21Shares has already broken the push for the product with a Bitcoin and Ethereum duopoly.

    The Ethereum ETF trading and potential capital injection might confirm what crypto proponents have been projecting for a while now: fact that there is a subtle demand for mainstream, regulated crypto products.

    After Solana, the market might play witness to a Shiba Inu and XRP ETF in the future.

    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

