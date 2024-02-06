Ethereum to Outperform Bitcoin in Consolidation Phase, Says Top Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent statement that caught the attention of cryptocurrency enthusiasts and investors alike, well-known crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his insights into the current state and future movements of the two leading cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

#Bitcoin remains in between levels.



This means that there's still a period of consolidation, from which I think that Ethereum is going to start outperforming, especially if the upgrades are going to be a success.



Pre-halving perhaps $48K. pic.twitter.com/lxk9J4EHKC — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) February 6, 2024

According to van de Poppe, Bitcoin is currently experiencing a period of consolidation, hovering between key levels without a clear direction. This phase, he suggests, could set the stage for Ethereum to outshine Bitcoin in terms of performance, especially if the upcoming upgrades to the Ethereum network prove to be successful.

Crypto market dynamics

As of the latest market data , Bitcoin's price stands at $43,016, experiencing a slight decline of 0.27% over the last 24 hours. Despite this decrease, the trading volume for Bitcoin has seen a significant increase, up 13.94%, with a current volume of $17,764,796,219. This reflects a heightened activity level on the market, even as the price struggles to find a solid footing. Bitcoin's market dominance remains strong at 51.17%, underscoring its leading position on the cryptocurrency landscape.

On the other side, Ethereum has been showing signs of resilience and potential growth. The current price of Ethereum is $2,335, marking a modest increase of 0.48% in the last 24 hours. The trading volume for Ethereum has also risen, up 16.01%, now standing at $7,593,066,382. This uptick in both price and trading volume suggests growing interest and optimism in Ethereum, particularly in anticipation of the network's upgrades .

The potential outperformance of Ethereum over Bitcoin, as predicted by Michaël van de Poppe, hinges on several factors, including the successful implementation of Ethereum's upcoming upgrades. These enhancements are aimed at improving the scalability, security and sustainability of the Ethereum network, making it more attractive to developers and users alike. If these upgrades deliver on their promises, Ethereum could see significant gains, both in terms of its price and its technological edge over Bitcoin.