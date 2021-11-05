lumenswap_lottery
lumenswap_lottery

JPMorgan Names Key Reasons Why Ether Is Superior to Bitcoin

News
Fri, 11/05/2021 - 14:47
article image
Alex Dovbnya
JPMorgan believes that Ether will keep outperforming Bitcoin
JPMorgan Names Key Reasons Why Ether Is Superior to Bitcoin
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

U.S. megabank JPMorgan laid out the main reasons why Ethereum has an edge over Bitcoin in its recent report.

Analyst Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou notes that the second-largest blockchain is at the forefront of decentralized finance.

woj
woj

According to data provided by DeFiPulse, the total value locked in Ethereum-based DeFi projects has now eclipsed a staggering $106 billion.

Coupled with non-fungible tokens and stablecoins, Ether boasts more use cases than its bigger and older rival.

Panigirtzoglou points out that Bitcoin, which acts as a hedge against inflation, thrived in the low-interest-rate environment that exposed the risks of the financial system. However, now that central banks are starting to dial back their immense support, Bitcoin might take a hit, together with gold, due to rising bond yields:

The rise in bond yields and the eventual normalization of monetary policy is putting downward pressure on bitcoin as a form of digital gold, the same way higher real yields have been putting downward pressure on traditional gold.

Ether, as per Panigirtzoglou, is also less susceptible to environmental concerns due to its upcoming transition to proof-of-stake (PoS).

Related
Kroger Denies Accepting Bitcoin Cash

Both are overvalued

That being said, the U.S. banking giant believes that both of the leading cryptocurrencies are trading above their fair valuations.

On Nov. 3, Ether reached its current all-time high of $4,674. Bitcoin, on the other hand, has been range-bound for weeks since hitting its current peak of $67,276.

As reported by U.Today, JPMorgan recently calculated that the fair value of the largest cryptocurrency is $35,000.

#Bitcoin News #Ethereum News #JP Morgan News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Tampa Mayor Is Willing to Be Paid in Bitcoin
11/05/2021 - 16:01
Tampa Mayor Is Willing to Be Paid in Bitcoin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image JPMorgan Names Key Reasons Why Ether Is Superior to Bitcoin
11/05/2021 - 14:47
JPMorgan Names Key Reasons Why Ether Is Superior to Bitcoin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Shiba Inu Turns Supermarket Worker into Millionaire, 3 Reasons Why SHIB Plunged 51%, Robinhood Teases SHIB Army: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
11/05/2021 - 14:32
Shiba Inu Turns Supermarket Worker into Millionaire, 3 Reasons Why SHIB Plunged 51%, Robinhood Teases SHIB Army: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina