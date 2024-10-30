Advertisement
AD

    'ETH is Not Dying' Analyst Benjamin Cowen Shares Hot Take

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Ethereum growth subpar compared to Bitcoin's
    Wed, 30/10/2024 - 12:55
    'ETH is Not Dying' Analyst Benjamin Cowen Shares Hot Take
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    With the broader digital currency ecosystem in an uptrend, Ethereum's (ETH) performance has come to the fore. While Ethereum has not performed badly, many still consider its growth subpar, especially as Bitcoin almost retested its all-time high (ATH) recently. Drawing on this, top market analyst Benjamin Cowen reiterated that Ethereum is not dying.

    Advertisement

    Ethereum's performance from Bitcoin’s perspective

    Ethereum’s growth is not completely disappointing when it is viewed as a standalone asset. In the past 24 hours, it has jumped by more than 2% to $2,675.24. Over the past week, the growth rate crossed 4%, extending the 52-week high to 47%.

    Related
    Epic Bitcoin Prediction Issued by OG Bitcoiner Erik Voorhees
    Wed, 10/30/2024 - 10:37
    Epic Bitcoin Prediction Issued by OG Bitcoiner Erik Voorhees
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    However, compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum's growth trend is dismal. Over the past week, Bitcoin has bounced by 8.68%, with a 52-week high of 109%. While BTC's price is just about 1.92% from its ATH, Ethereum is still down by 45.2% from its highest price.

    Benjamin Cowen’s post on X explained what was going on. According to him, the ETH/BTC price chart only does what it always does, referencing the downtrend observed on a shared chart. However, he said there is a likelihood that the ETH/BTC pair will bottom out this quarter and chart an uptrend in 2025.

    He projected that the bottom would be locked in once the ETH/BTC pair crossed the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Ultimately, Benjamin Cowen said he is not ruling out a drop amid expectations of a rally in the coming weeks.

    Fundamentals needed to stay on guard

    Ethereum's price action, largely, does not reflect the updates to its ecosystem. Vitalik Buterin has shared a series of updates to reflect Ethereum's future. Per his focus, the protocol's goal is to get its nodes running as lightly and as cheaply as possible.

    Related
    'We Are Building Future': Vitalik Buterin Debunks Ethereum FUD
    Tue, 10/29/2024 - 11:03
    'We Are Building Future': Vitalik Buterin Debunks Ethereum FUD
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    With a 10-year projection for anyone to run nodes on mobile, the Ethereum protocol has what it takes to lock in a massive valuation in the future.

    #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 30, 2024 - 12:42
    1.3 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Epic Whale Activity - What's Next?
    News
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Title news
    News
    Oct 30, 2024 - 11:30
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Rockets 48% in October, But Beware, Warns Top Influencer
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    India Blockchain Summit 2024 –Making India A Global Hub for Blockchain
    Matchain Selected To Join BNB Chain's Most Valuable Builder (MVB) Program
    XSOLLA TO LAUNCH XSOLLA ZK, ADVANCING WEB3 ADOPTION FOR VIDEO GAMES
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'ETH is Not Dying' Analyst Benjamin Cowen Shares Hot Take
    1.3 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Epic Whale Activity - What's Next?
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Rockets 48% in October, But Beware, Warns Top Influencer
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD