Advertisement
AD

    Epic Bitcoin Prediction Issued by OG Bitcoiner Erik Voorhees

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Erik Voorhees delivers epic Bitcoin prediction where BTC is to surpass gold, oil, and USD
    Wed, 30/10/2024 - 10:37
    Epic Bitcoin Prediction Issued by OG Bitcoiner Erik Voorhees
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Erik Voorhees, the ShapeShift CEO and the founder of the Venice.AI project, has addressed the cryptocurrency community to hint that he expects the Bitcoin to surge in all aspects soon, including the price.

    He stressed the key feature of Bitcoin, underscoring the fact that it is likely to play a key role now as the demand for BTC is going up fast.

    Voorhees's message: Bitcoin will surpass gold, USD, oil

    Erik Voorhees, being an OG Bitcoin supporter and its early investor, published a tweet about Bitcoin, hinting, similarly to other Bitcoin proponents, the high potential BTC has in surpassing all other major assets in the future, including such fundamental ones as the US dollar, oil, and gold.

    HOT Stories
    Another MicroStrategy ETF Now Offers 4X Bitcoin Exposure
    Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Uptrend Over? Solana (SOL) RSI Paints Problematic Pattern, Bitcoin's (BTC) Next Resistance: $84,000
    Bitcoin Dominance Hits 60% as BTC Price Hits $73K
    $223 Million Worth of Shorts Annihilated as Bitcoin Eyes New ATH

    Voorhees stressed the fact that all these above-said assets share one common feature – their supply will not expire for many years ahead. When the demand for gold or oil rises, Voorhees tweeted, more of each is produced thanks to large deposits on Earth. When the demand for US dollars rises, more dollars are printed, he said.

    However, when the demand for Bitcoin goes up, here Voorhees left his thought unfinished, hinting that more Bitcoin cannot be produced since Satoshi Nakamoto programmed BTC to exist only in the form of 21 million coins.

    Related
    Elon Musk’s Reaction Triggered by Bitcoin El Salvador President: Details
    Tue, 10/29/2024 - 14:48
    Elon Musk’s Reaction Triggered by Bitcoin El Salvador President: Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Bitcoin ETFs reach new ATH

    Slightly more than 19 million Bitcoins have already been mined and the majority of them are circulating the market now. A lot of BTC have been held in cold wallets for many years. A lot is being held by spot Bitcoin ETFs at the moment. According to a recent report by the Chinese crypto journalist Colin Wu, these institutions have acquired so much BTC that for the first time in history they are holding more than 5% of all BTC market value.

    The net value of the Bitcoin spot ETF, Wu continues, is now equal to $72.545 billion. On October 29, the overall inflow into these funds totalled a staggering $870 million and it marked the third highest inflow within a single day. The largest secondary one was observed on March 12 with $1.05 billion going into the Bitcoin ETFs. The second biggest inflow was registered on June 4 and it totalled $887 million.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 30, 2024 - 10:34
    Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Drops Jaw-Dropping 33,774,726% SHIB Growth Fact
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Oct 30, 2024 - 10:06
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Bull Rally May End Soon, Here's Why
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Matchain Selected To Join BNB Chain's Most Valuable Builder (MVB) Program
    XSOLLA TO LAUNCH XSOLLA ZK, ADVANCING WEB3 ADOPTION FOR VIDEO GAMES
    KRNL Labs raises $1.7m pre-seed to build the Largest Open Software Library in Web3
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Epic Bitcoin Prediction Issued by OG Bitcoiner Erik Voorhees
    Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Drops Jaw-Dropping 33,774,726% SHIB Growth Fact
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Bull Rally May End Soon, Here's Why
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD