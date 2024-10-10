ETF Investors Prefer Crypto Over Bonds: Schwab Survey

Advertisement

According to a recent survey published by Texas-based multinational financial services company Charles Schwab, nearly half of ETF investors (45%) plan to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies.

In fact, cryptocurrencies ended up higher than bonds (44%) and international equities (27%).

Eric Balchunas, one of the leading ETF analysts, described the results as "pretty stunning."

It is worth noting cryptocurrencies were also one of the top choices for ETF investors in an older Charles Schwab survey that was published before the launch of Bitcoin ETFs.

According to Balchunas, the most recent results show that investor demand for cryptocurrencies is yet to be met.

Other findings

The recent survey shows that the total cost and the reputation of a specific ETF provider are the most important factors for ETF investors. Notably, younger investors also tend to be interested in a broader range of factors (such as liquidity and trading volume).

The vast majority of ETF buyers (65%) plan to increase their exposure in the next year.

The survey also shows that the top reasons for buying these products include building wealth, rebalancing, downside protection, tax optimization, and so on.

More outflows

On Oct. 9, Bitcoin ETFs recorded a total of $30.6 million worth of outflows. This was the second consecutive day of negative flows. However, these products recorded a whopping $233 million worth of inflows on Oct. 7.

Meanwhile, the Bitcoin price recently collapsed below the $59,000 level.