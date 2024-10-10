Advertisement
    ETF Investors Prefer Crypto Over Bonds: Schwab Survey

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Nearly half of ETF investors are interested in getting exposure to crypto
    Thu, 10/10/2024 - 19:44
    ETF Investors Prefer Crypto Over Bonds: Schwab Survey
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com
    According to a recent survey published by Texas-based multinational financial services company Charles Schwab, nearly half of ETF investors (45%) plan to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies. 

    In fact, cryptocurrencies ended up higher than bonds (44%) and international equities (27%). 

    Eric Balchunas, one of the leading ETF analysts, described the results as "pretty stunning." 

    It is worth noting cryptocurrencies were also one of the top choices for ETF investors in an older Charles Schwab survey that was published before the launch of Bitcoin ETFs. 

    According to Balchunas, the most recent results show that investor demand for cryptocurrencies is yet to be met. 

    Other findings 

    The recent survey shows that the total cost and the reputation of a specific ETF provider are the most important factors for ETF investors. Notably, younger investors also tend to be interested in a broader range of factors (such as liquidity and trading volume). 

    The vast majority of ETF buyers (65%) plan to increase their exposure in the next year. 

    The survey also shows that the top reasons for buying these products include building wealth, rebalancing, downside protection, tax optimization, and so on. 

    More outflows 

    On Oct. 9, Bitcoin ETFs recorded a total of $30.6 million worth of outflows. This was the second consecutive day of negative flows. However, these products recorded a whopping $233 million worth of inflows on Oct. 7. 

    Meanwhile, the Bitcoin price recently collapsed below the $59,000 level. 

    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

