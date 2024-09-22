    Bitcoin ETF Options Won't Reduce Volatility, Bitwise Says

    
    Alex Dovbnya
    Bitwise claims that Bitcoin will remain volatile despite ETF options
    Sun, 22/09/2024 - 19:04
    Bitcoin ETF Options Won't Reduce Volatility, Bitwise Says
    
    Jeff Park, head of alpha strategies at Bitwise Asset Management, is convinced that there is zero chance that Bitcoin ETF options will end up reducing the volatility of the underlying cryptocurrency. 

    As explained by Park, money is supposed to create a tradeoff between price and quantity. Central banks manipulate the money supply in order to ensure price stability. On the other hand, Bitcoin's total supply is hard-capped at 21 million coins. However, its holders should relinquish the price guarantee, which means that they will have to deal with high levels of volatility. 

    A massive development 

    On Friday, the SEC greenlit the trading of options for BlackRock's record-shattering iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT). The product makes it possible to amplify exposure to the leading cryptocurrency. 

    On Saturday, Park explained the impact of the approval of Bitcoin ETF options, describing them as "the most monumental advancement for the crypto market." This is due to the fact that this product marks the first time that the financial world has regulated leverage on a perpetual supply-constrained commodity.  

    As noted by Park, Bitcoin's synthetic notional exposure will now be able to grow exponentially. This will enhance the financial utility of ETFs. 

    Moreover, options traders will be able to capture more delta while paying the same premium. Thus, they will be able to have "more bang for their buck."

    Bitcoin's implied volatility tends to increase in tandem with its spot price, meaning that it has a negative Vanna. A gamma squeeze tends to lead to an explosive price rally. 

    No fake supply 

    Willy Woo, a prominent on-chain analyst, has argued that the supply ceased to be constrained due to synthetic exposure. He argued that the introduction of derivatives had made it possible for dollar holders to sell Bitcoin. 

    However, Park did not support this argument. "Options don’t create fake supply, it just helps accelerate the steady-state destination of Bitcoins neutral price faster, which is higher," he explained in a social media post. 

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

