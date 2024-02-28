Advertisement
AD

Epic Surge in Crypto Predicted by Henrik Zeberg, Pattern Revealed

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Top traders believe cryptocurrency market's volatility will keep on surging
Wed, 28/02/2024 - 13:29
Epic Surge in Crypto Predicted by Henrik Zeberg, Pattern Revealed
Cover image via youtu.be

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Henrik Zeberg, a popular top trader, had forecast the movement of BTC toward $60,000, referring to it as a "blow-off top," a price pattern that is unfolding as we look at charts.

Advertisement

A "blow-off top" is typically characterized by a sharp and rapid increase in asset price, volume and public participation, often reaching frenzied levels. This pattern is known for its intensity and is generally driven by a final influx of buyers entering the market, pushing prices to peak levels.

BTCUSD
BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

Although this stage signals bullish behavior and impressive short-term gains, it is often followed by an equally swift and drastic reversal. The sentiment behind this pattern is that it represents the last gasp of a bull market – a final, explosive push before a potential downturn.

Bitcoin miners have contributed to this narrative, with stocks such as $CLSK seeing a monumental rise of approximately 152% in February. As Bitcoin ascends towards its speculated final target, the mining sector's profitability and stock performance are responding in kind.

Related
Peter Schiff Slams Bitcoin: "Elevator Up, Then a Jump!"

Analyzing the Bitcoin chart reveals a narrative of strength, with the recent price action breaking above several key moving averages, signaling a robust bullish stance. Volume spikes accompanying the price increase confirm a high level of trader engagement, further strengthening the current trend.

The swiftness of the rally could potentially overextend the market, making it susceptible to pullbacks. The RSI has entered overbought territory, suggesting that Bitcoin could be primed for a retracement as traders take profits and the initial excitement wanes.

The "blow-off top' is a double-edged sword, offering opportunities for significant gains but also making almost any investment into the crypto market riskier.

#Bitcoin #Henrik Zeberg
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Bitcoin Eyeing Huge Surge in Line With S&P 500 Trends, Analyst Says
2024/02/28 13:26
Bitcoin Eyeing Huge Surge in Line With S&P 500 Trends, Analyst Says
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Shiba Inu Critical Security Warning Issued to SHIB Holders: Details
2024/02/28 13:26
Shiba Inu Critical Security Warning Issued to SHIB Holders: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Bitcoin (BTC) to Drop to $50,000?
2024/02/28 13:26
Bitcoin (BTC) to Drop to $50,000?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

First Bitcoin Blockchain ICO Rockets Past $5M Milestone
FiNext Conference Returns to Dubai for its Sixth Edition, Unveiling the Future of Finance and Technology
India Cyber Revolution Summit 2024 – Cybersecurity Innovations: Leading the Future of Protection
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Epic Surge in Crypto Predicted by Henrik Zeberg, Pattern Revealed
Bitcoin Eyeing Huge Surge in Line With S&P 500 Trends, Analyst Says
Shiba Inu Critical Security Warning Issued to SHIB Holders: Details
Show all