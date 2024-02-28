Bitget Wallet Announces Integration with Bitcoin Layer 2 Network, B² Network

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitget Wallet announced the integration of B² Network on Wednesday in a strategic move that will facilitate affordable, faster and secure on-chain transactions of BTC assets for the wallet’s users via the Bitcoin Layer 2 Network.

Bitget Wallet now supports B² Network: Details

B² Network is best known for driving smart contracts integration into the Bitcoin Network thanks to its compatibility with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM).

Image by Bitget Wallet

As a result, the network yields unlimited potential to tap into the $1 trillion Bitcoin ecosystem by acting as the gateway for pioneering BTC derivatives, DeFi, NFTs and Bitcoin (BTC) dApps.

By supporting connectivity with Bitget Wallet, B² Network will allow DeFi investors, traders and holders to interact with a diverse range of assets, protocols and layer 2 networks existing in the Bitcoin ecosystem. In addition, the partnership with B² Network is going to unlock airdrop opportunities for users who have a Bitget Wallet. Plans for the network’s airdrop started around the close of January 2024 when B² Network rolled out beta testing for the program.

B² Network’s implementation of ZK Rollups to facilitate Bitcoin’s compatibility with the Ethereum Virtual Machine has been applauded as revolutionary and an industry pioneer.

While talking about the integration, the Chief Operations Officer at Biget Wallet Alvin Kan said he expects the new integration with B² Network to deliver fast transaction speeds and low fees on both Bitcoin and Ethereum. The COO also reiterated Bitget Wallet’s role in providing an enabling environment for growth, and innovation in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. For this reason, the COO emphasized we would continue to see more ecosystem integrations and collaborations like this one so that users have ample opportunities for investment and trading.

More partnerships in Bitcoin (BTC) segment

In recent weeks, Bitget Wallet has announced 20+ collaborations with protocols and Layer 2 networks within the Bitcoin ecosystem. Over the years, the wallet has emerged as a front runner in developing robust applications for the Bitcoin Network, a few of these include swap transactions, Bitcoin Ordinals, OTC applications, and ARC20 formats among others.

The wallet also announced its launchpad upgrade which will now provide support for projects on the Lightning Network, BRC-20 assets, and projects on many other L2 networks. This means wallet users will enjoy plenty of investment assets to diversify their portfolios and several networks to choose from when conducting on-chain transactions.

Web3 collaborations are a valuable component for boosting ecosystem growth and providing users with new features, assets and functionalities. By integrating a Web3 wallet like Bitget with other protocols, networks or blockchains, users can interact with a wide array of cryptocurrencies, it becomes easier to pick favorable chains for transacting or better investment vehicles.

Aside from the new integration with B² Network, Bitget Wallet has always been at the forefront of innovating the ecosystem, entering into strategic partnerships and serving its 15 million users with the latest cryptocurrencies. No wonder the non-custodial wallet has over 250,000 cryptocurrencies available for its users and a plethora of protocols, and Layer 2 networks.