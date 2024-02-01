Advertisement
Epic Solana (SOL) Price Rally Expected After This Major Event, Arthur Hayes Predicts

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Buckle up for thrilling Solana (SOL) surge, as Arthur Hayes forecasts cryptocurrency boom tied to imminent banking crisis
Thu, 1/02/2024 - 12:21
Cover image via youtu.be

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent social media post, former BitMEX CEO and cryptocurrency influencer Arthur Hayes has set the stage for an epic rally in the Solana (SOL) price, linking it to a potential banking crisis on the horizon. Hayes, known for his accurate predictions in the past, has hinted that now might be the opportune moment to hop on the SOL train.

Hayes' outlook is influenced by recent events in the U.S. banking sector. This observation follows a significant 40% drop in New York Community Bancorp's stock, reminiscent of events leading to the March 2023 banking crisis.

Drawing parallels with the past, Hayes may be speculating that the Federal Reserve will deploy a familiar strategy to salvage the financial sector – injecting liquidity. He anticipates that this move will trigger a marketwide rally, particularly in the cryptocurrency sphere.

Three-digit Solana coin

Notably, Hayes had previously expressed optimism about Solana when the SOL token was priced at $60. His bullish prediction of a surge to $100 proved accurate, as the token eventually reached triple digits. Given his track record, investors are now eagerly examining Hayes' latest insights, wondering if history will repeat itself.

While uncertainties surround the potential banking crisis and its aftermath, Hayes' foresight adds an intriguing layer to the cryptocurrency landscape. As the crypto community awaits the unfolding events, eyes are firmly set on SOL, with traders hoping for another spectacular price rally, guided by the BitMex cofounder's unique perspective.

#Solana #Solana News #Solana Price Prediction #Arthur Hayes
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

