EOS EVM Goes Live in Testnet, Shares Mainnet Beta Update

Tue, 03/28/2023 - 13:42
article image
Vladislav Sopov
EOS EVM, realization of Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) inside EOS smart contract, is now open for testers
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

The fully operational emulation of Ethereum EVM housed within an EOS smart contract is available for blockchain enthusiasts as EOS EVM developers rolled out a public testnet.

EOS EVM testnet invites developers; dress rehearsal before mainnet?

According to the official announcement shared by EOS Network Foundation, a development hub for solutions on EOS Network blockchain, EOS EVM launches in public testnet. As such, all Ethereum Virtual Machine instruments can now be implemented in the EOS ecosystem.

Basically, EOS EVM unlocks the same opportunities with other EVM ecosystem blockchains. It charges its customers negligible gas fees and offers highly competitive speed for its applications. Also, EOS EVM works with one-second block time, which is faster than that of mainstream alternatives.

As such, Ethereum (ETH) decentralized applications can now be launched on EOS in a frictionless and cost-efficient manner.

To bootstrap the onboarding of dApps of various types, EOS Network Foundation introduced a number of ecosystem grant campaigns. Besides $20 million special fund for EOS EVM and GameFi products, they offered an ENF Grant Framework and a number of other funding initiatives.

A third-party security audit for EOS EVM is underway right now. Once it is over, the network will proceed toward a full-fledged mainnet launch that is expected on April 14, 2023.

EOS comes to multichain segment with new partnership

To strengthen its position in the Web3 sphere, EOS Network Foundation announced a long-term technical and marketing  partnership with Multichain, a leading vendor of cross-network solutions.

As Multichain supports direct cross-asset swaps for multiple cryptocurrencies, the integration will advance the range of opportunities for EOS Network users and EOS EVM "early birds."

Related
EOS Network Foundation Inks Memorandum with Korean City of Busan

As covered by U.Today previously, EOS Network Foundation in Q4, 2022, scored a memorandum with the City of Busan and joined the Venture Capital Alliance of Busan Blockchain (VCABB) as a launch partner.

#EOS News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

