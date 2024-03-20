EOS Blockchain Introduces Transferable RAM, Announces Major Tech Upgrade

Advertisement

EOS Network Foundation highlights that its update is an opportune moment to explore the blockchain's refined capabilities.

EOS launches Transferable RAM to make network processes more resource efficient

A novel EOS feature, Transferable RAM, is designed to allow users to transfer RAM between accounts without incurring any fees. This innovation addresses the need for more streamlined and effortless RAM management, enabling users to efficiently allocate and reallocate their resources according to their needs.

Technically, new RAM management instruments will be accessible through the RAM Utilities App. It offers essential functions for EOS RAM management, including buying RAM for any account, selling RAM to reclaim EOS, transferring RAM to other accounts and burning RAM to remove it from circulation.

The new RAM Logging & Notifications feature integrates inline actions for confirming bytes sent or received in RAM transactions, ensuring that payers and receivers have a precise understanding of the transaction specifics.

This addition enables smart contracts to utilize these notifications to determine the exact amount in bytes of RAM purchased, instead of just the EOS amount spent. This functionality allows for the development of more sophisticated contract interactions based on actual RAM usage metrics.

As covered by U.Today previously, EOS Network Foundation introduced Savanna Consensus Algorithm in February 2024.

More use cases for dApps and customers in EOS ecosystem

Newly-announced enhancements open up numerous possibilities for EOS users and developers. First of all, the EOS account creation procedure becomes more streamlined, with ramtransfer function enabling efficient account setup.

Also, new changes facilitate the development of RAM token wrappers, improving the DeFi ecosystem’s composability and efficiency.

With these features now live, the EOS community is poised to experience enhanced RAM management capabilities, fostering a more efficient, flexible and user-friendly environment. As EOS continues to evolve, these updates represent a significant step forward in the blockchain’s journey toward optimizing resource management and utility.