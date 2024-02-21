EOS Network Introduces Savanna Consensus Algorithm

EOS Network Foundation invites all infrastructure providers to be ready for Leap 6 hardfork. It is set to happen on July 31, 2024. All network actors should upgrade their software by July 30.

EOS welcomes Savanna with instant block finality

Leap 6 introduces Instant Finality through Savanna (Scalable Agreement on Validated Additions with Nimble Nonrepudiating Attestation), a game-changing consensus scheme that brings Web2-level experience to the Web3 space.

Drawing inspiration from the HotStuff consensus algorithm developed by VMware Research, Savanna marks a pivotal evolution in blockchain technology. It is a 100% new algorithm that takes block-based consensus chains and upgrades them to the modern era of distributed systems utilizing the latest advances in consensus algorithms.

It merges aggregate BLS signatures and advanced cryptographic techniques to dramatically enhance scalability and reduce the time to finality. Set to revolutionize the EOS Network, Savanna ensures irreversible transactions, and finality in mere seconds is a 100x improvement over previous releases.

This advancement boosts network efficiency and elevates user experience, positioning EOS at the forefront of blockchain development.

Leap 6 brings advanced cryptography, security and performance for EOS and EOS-based dApps

Another remarkable aspect of Leap 6 is its potential for cryptographic innovation. The introduction of aggregate BLS signatures verified in as little as 1.1 milliseconds lays the groundwork for more abstract cryptographic building blocks, enabling the development of ZK-proof systems.

This is accomplished through EOS's own implementation of BLS operations and specialized matrix operations in WebAssembly.

These systems promise enhanced privacy features, such as confidential transactions and the use of private addresses, setting new standards in blockchain privacy and security.