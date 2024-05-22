Advertisement
AD

    EOS Antelope Latest Upgrade Landed in Testnet: What Changes?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Antelope Spring Beta-1 kicks off on Jungle testnet to enhance opportunities for Savanna consensus and all EOS accounts
    Wed, 22/05/2024 - 16:10
    EOS Antelope Latest Upgrade Landed in Testnet: What Changes?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Spring 1.0 leverages the Savanna consensus algorithm to provide instant finality for transactions, drastically improving the peak throughput of the EOS Network.

    Antelope Spring 1.0 advances Savanna consensus, upgrade is live in testnet

    According to an announcement shared by EOS Network Foundation, the nonprofit behind the EOS network and its ecosystem, a major upgrade has just landed on Jungle testnet. Thanks to a combination of advanced features, it brings a 100x boost for EOS transaction performance.

    Previously referred to as Leap 6.0, this release has undergone significant enhancements, including the introduction of the new Savanna consensus algorithm. Due to these substantial changes, developers decided to introduce it as an entirely new product: Antelope Spring 1.0.

    Besides advanced performance, the upgrade is focused on enhanced privacy. The introduction of aggregate BLS signatures allows for rapid verification of transactions, measured in milliseconds. This capability is fundamental to developing zero-knowledge proof systems, which enhance privacy and security across the EOS Network.

    HOT Stories
    Explosive 17,400% Bitcoin Surge Noted by Gabor Gurbacs, Here's Question He Asks
    Explosive 17,400% Bitcoin Surge Noted by Gabor Gurbacs, Here's Question He Asks
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Breaks Silence on Dogecoin ETF
    Ripple CTO Falls Victim to "Sophisticated" Phishing Scam
    Bitcoin Celebrates Pizza Day. Here's How Legendary Purchase Took Place

    The developers of EOS are excited about the new levels of functionality and performance accomplished with the fresh upgrade:

    We are excited to announce that Antelope Spring Beta-1 is now live on testnet, a monumental advancement from its predecessor, Antelope Leap 5. This new version not only continues the legacy of innovation but also introduces groundbreaking features designed to set new benchmarks in blockchain performance, security, and community engagement.

    The robust design of Savanna increases the resilience of the EOS ecosystem against vulnerabilities, fortifying overall network security.

    Spring 1.0 hardfork expected to happen in July 2024

    Also, Spring 1.0 enables the restructuring of the traditional Block Producer role, dividing it into Block Proposers and Block Finalizers. This option aims to decentralize network governance further and enhance operational efficiency. 

    This separation of duties not only augments network safety and predictability but also facilitates interblockchain communication and allows third parties to monitor and verify network health without directly participating in transaction creation.

    The transition to the Spring 1.0-enabled mainnet is expected to start by the end of July 2024. 

    The 2000 EOS bounty program is up and running with maximum rewards offered for critical bug reporting.

    #EOS News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    related image DOGE Price Prediction for May 22
    2024/05/22 16:05
    DOGE Price Prediction for May 22
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image XRP Ledger Hits Major Milestone, Surpassing 88 Million Ledgers
    2024/05/22 16:05
    XRP Ledger Hits Major Milestone, Surpassing 88 Million Ledgers
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Elon Musk Issues 'Black Mirror' Warning, Shibarium on Verge of Major Record, Samson Mow Makes Bullish Bitcoin Statement: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    2024/05/22 16:05
    Elon Musk Issues 'Black Mirror' Warning, Shibarium on Verge of Major Record, Samson Mow Makes Bullish Bitcoin Statement: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    $BEER, a New Solana-Based Memecoin completes Pre-Sale of 30,000 SOL this week
    Soulbound: Your All-in-One Hub for Gaming, Streaming, and Creativity
    The leading Fintech and Insurtech conference in the Southeast will take place on June 12-13 at The Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    DOGE Price Prediction for May 22
    XRP Ledger Hits Major Milestone, Surpassing 88 Million Ledgers
    Elon Musk Issues 'Black Mirror' Warning, Shibarium on Verge of Major Record, Samson Mow Makes Bullish Bitcoin Statement: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD