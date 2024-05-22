EOS Antelope Latest Upgrade Landed in Testnet: What Changes?

Advertisement

Spring 1.0 leverages the Savanna consensus algorithm to provide instant finality for transactions, drastically improving the peak throughput of the EOS Network.

Antelope Spring 1.0 advances Savanna consensus, upgrade is live in testnet

According to an announcement shared by EOS Network Foundation, the nonprofit behind the EOS network and its ecosystem, a major upgrade has just landed on Jungle testnet. Thanks to a combination of advanced features, it brings a 100x boost for EOS transaction performance.

Previously referred to as Leap 6.0, this release has undergone significant enhancements, including the introduction of the new Savanna consensus algorithm. Due to these substantial changes, developers decided to introduce it as an entirely new product: Antelope Spring 1.0.

Besides advanced performance, the upgrade is focused on enhanced privacy. The introduction of aggregate BLS signatures allows for rapid verification of transactions, measured in milliseconds. This capability is fundamental to developing zero-knowledge proof systems, which enhance privacy and security across the EOS Network.

The developers of EOS are excited about the new levels of functionality and performance accomplished with the fresh upgrade:

We are excited to announce that Antelope Spring Beta-1 is now live on testnet, a monumental advancement from its predecessor, Antelope Leap 5. This new version not only continues the legacy of innovation but also introduces groundbreaking features designed to set new benchmarks in blockchain performance, security, and community engagement.

The robust design of Savanna increases the resilience of the EOS ecosystem against vulnerabilities, fortifying overall network security.

Spring 1.0 hardfork expected to happen in July 2024

Also, Spring 1.0 enables the restructuring of the traditional Block Producer role, dividing it into Block Proposers and Block Finalizers. This option aims to decentralize network governance further and enhance operational efficiency.

This separation of duties not only augments network safety and predictability but also facilitates interblockchain communication and allows third parties to monitor and verify network health without directly participating in transaction creation.

The transition to the Spring 1.0-enabled mainnet is expected to start by the end of July 2024.

The 2000 EOS bounty program is up and running with maximum rewards offered for critical bug reporting.