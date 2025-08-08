Michael Saylor Describes Bitcoin’s Future in Four Stunning Words

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Renowned Bitcoin supporter and Strategy’s executive chairman, Michael Saylor, has published his regular BTC-themed tweet to deliver a new message to the crypto community. This time, Saylor’s message was about Bitcoin and his vision of Bitcoin’s future in the corporate world.

Saylor’s tweet came out after US president Donald Trump signed an executive order allowing corporate retirement accounts to invest in Bitcoin.

Bitcoin Wall Street prediction

Saylor published an AI-generated image of himself looking down on Wall Street and the traffic from the top of a skyscraper. The image shows Manhattan bathing in the orange light of sunset, but for Saylor and other crypto enthusiasts, orange is the color associated with BTC.

Therefore, the caption in Saylor’s tweet states: “Wall Street is orange.”

Wall Street is orange. pic.twitter.com/JN6JtCr79j — Michael Saylor (@saylor) August 8, 2025

This seems to be Saylor’s prediction of Wall Street going deeper into Bitcoin in the short term, transferring its operations on the BTC blockchain, and adopting BTC as a reserve digital asset.

This now seems more likely after Donald Trump signed a document that allows corporate 401(k) accounts to start investing not only in bonds and stocks but also in riskier assets, such as real estate and cryptocurrency, Bitcoin in particular.

Bonds and stocks are crashing: Robert Kiyosaki

Earlier today, the financial expert and the author of the “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, Robert Kiyosaki, published a tweet, where he announced the coming crash of the stock and bond markets. He rebuked financial consultants for their constant advice to clients about bonds being safe.

Even the commercial real estate market is crashing, he said. Kiyosaki pointed out that Asian investors are buying gold, and he himself has been constantly buying gold, silver, Bitcoin, and cattle, to become richer since only these assets can survive another Great Depression and make their owners rich, he believes.

Therefore, his advice to his followers is to stack Bitcoin.