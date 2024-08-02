    Elon Musk's X App Secures New Money Transmitter License, DOGE Army Excited

    Yuri Molchan
    X Payments' launch is drawing closer with yet another necessary license secured
    Fri, 2/08/2024 - 14:47
    Elon Musk's X App Secures New Money Transmitter License, DOGE Army Excited
    The news was spread by the “DogeDesigner” (@cb_doge) account on the X platform about Elon Musk's X company taking yet another step toward establishing internal payments on X (formerly widely known as Twitter). “DogeDesigner” is a member of the Dogecoin team, and he also often shares insights on what is going on within the X app team.

    The Dogecoin community reacted with great excitement, anticipating this new X Payments feature to be likely launched later this year.

    Another license for X Payments granted

    User @cb_doge spread the word that X has secured a money transmitter license in the state of North Dakota. He stressed that, with this new one, X now has licenses in 35 states, and there are just 15 states left in which to roll out the X Payments feature.

    He posted a reminder that this is expected to be done later this year.

    Many “DogeDesigner” followers, including Dogecoin fans, responded with comments sharing their excitement as they look forward to payments on X to be released.

    Payday on X announced

    The same X account has also spread the word that, today, X will make monthly payouts to those who create content on the platform. The features that allow content creators to make income were introduced by Elon Musk after he acquired Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022 and then rebranded it as X the following year.

    There are two options for earning money on X – via the Monetization feature, where advertisements are placed in the comment threads under the posts – and the Subscription option, which allows an account owner to charge their followers a small monthly amount for providing extra content for them, which would be closed to regular followers.

