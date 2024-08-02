Elon Musk's X App Secures New Money Transmitter License, DOGE Army Excited

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The news was spread by the “DogeDesigner” (@cb_doge) account on the X platform about Elon Musk's X company taking yet another step toward establishing internal payments on X (formerly widely known as Twitter). “DogeDesigner” is a member of the Dogecoin team, and he also often shares insights on what is going on within the X app team.

The Dogecoin community reacted with great excitement, anticipating this new X Payments feature to be likely launched later this year.

Another license for X Payments granted

User @cb_doge spread the word that X has secured a money transmitter license in the state of North Dakota. He stressed that, with this new one, X now has licenses in 35 states, and there are just 15 states left in which to roll out the X Payments feature.

BREAKING: 𝕏 just secured the Money Transmitter License in North Dakota. 𝕏 now has licenses in 35 states. pic.twitter.com/jSU6ii2WHo — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) August 2, 2024

He posted a reminder that this is expected to be done later this year.

Many “DogeDesigner” followers, including Dogecoin fans, responded with comments sharing their excitement as they look forward to payments on X to be released.

𝕏 Payments — later this year.



Only 15 states left! pic.twitter.com/M98HYVzuYm — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) August 2, 2024

Payday on X announced

The same X account has also spread the word that, today, X will make monthly payouts to those who create content on the platform. The features that allow content creators to make income were introduced by Elon Musk after he acquired Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022 and then rebranded it as X the following year.

There are two options for earning money on X – via the Monetization feature, where advertisements are placed in the comment threads under the posts – and the Subscription option, which allows an account owner to charge their followers a small monthly amount for providing extra content for them, which would be closed to regular followers.