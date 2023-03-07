Dogecoin (DOGE) Added to Verifiable Assets on Binance: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Dogecoin (DOGE) has now been added to the list of verifiable assets on Binance. According to an announcement on its official blog post, Binance's proof-of-reserves system has been updated to allow verification of user assets for Dogecoin and 10 new crypto assets: MASK, ENJ, WRX, GRT, CHR, CRV, 1INCH, CVP, HFT and SSV.

Binance’s proof-of-reserves system has been updated to allow verification of user assets for 11 new tokens: MASK, ENJ, WRX, GRT, CHR, CRV, 1INCH, CVP, HFT, SSV, and DOGE, now shows over 63B USD in reserves. https://t.co/kss1lpwkT5 — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) March 7, 2023

According to it, with the addition of the 11 crypto assets, the overall amount of funds now verifiable via Binance's proof-of-reserves (PoR) system now exceeds $63 billion. The total of verifiable assets on Binance is now 24.

It further ensures that user funds are always collateralized at a 1:1 ratio on the crypto exchange, plus additional reserves.

Binance's proof-of-reserves system was unveiled in late 2022 as part of a larger initiative to give customers more transparency and employ Merkle trees to add up on-chain data.

Last month, Binance implemented zk-SNARKs, zero-knowledge algorithms that improve the privacy and security of user data throughout the verification process, as part of a significant update to its PoR system.

Dogecoin "proof of assets"

In the early part of 2022, before the high-profile collapses of Terra Luna and the FTX exchange, the Dogecoin community made a push for Binance to create "proof of assets" for Dogecoin.

"Proof of Assets" is a wallet that contains an equal number of real Dogecoins, matching the BSC-Doge supply.

After some pressure from the community, Binance added a link to a Dogecoin wallet containing proof of assets for its BSC-Doge in June 2022.