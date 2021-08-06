Elon Musk's Latest Twitter Profile Change Is Bad News for Dogecoin Community

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has updated his Twitter profile picture to a space rocket, removing the old one with Doge eyes.



The update is most likely devoted to the rollout of SpaceX's rocket booster, which marks another significant milestone for the aerospace manufacturer.



The bombastic centibillionaire has been busy posting awe-inspiring pictures of the first fully stacked starship.

Starship Fully Stacked pic.twitter.com/Fs88RNsmfH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2021

As reported by U.Today, Musk changed his Twitter profile picture to a photograph of himself with Doge reflected in his aviator sunglasses on July 18.



Considering that Musk boasts a whopping 58.9 million followers and unprecedented engagement, this was a stunning ad for Dogecoin, a joke cryptocurrency inspired by the famous Shiba Inu meme. To absolutely no one's surprise, it caused a sharp price jump.