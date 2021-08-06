Elon Musk's Latest Twitter Profile Change Is Bad News for Dogecoin Community

After a multi-week reign, Doge is no longer on Elon Musk's Twitter profile picture
Elon Musk's Latest Twitter Profile Change Is Bad News for Dogecoin Community
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has updated his Twitter profile picture to a space rocket, removing the old one with Doge eyes.

The update is most likely devoted to the rollout of SpaceX's rocket booster, which marks another significant milestone for the aerospace manufacturer.

The bombastic centibillionaire has been busy posting awe-inspiring pictures of the first fully stacked starship.

As reported by U.Today, Musk changed his Twitter profile picture to a photograph of himself with Doge reflected in his aviator sunglasses on July 18.

Considering that Musk boasts a whopping 58.9 million followers and unprecedented engagement, this was a stunning ad for Dogecoin, a joke cryptocurrency inspired by the famous Shiba Inu meme. To absolutely no one's surprise, it caused a sharp price jump.

Musk's preoccupation with SpaceX may explain why he has not tweeted anything about Dogecoin in weeks. The tech entrepreneur, however, did mention the Bitcoin parody at the "B Word" conference, during which he revealed that he personally held some canine coins.

