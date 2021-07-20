Elon Musk Teases His Bitcoin Talk with "The Final Countdown"

News
Tue, 07/20/2021 - 06:09
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The much-talked-about Bitcoin event might have some surprises for viewers
Elon Musk Teases His Bitcoin Talk with "The Final Countdown"
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Elon Musk has teased a special performance of "The Final Countdown," a hit song of Swedish rock band Europe, during the "B-Word" conference that is slated to take place on July 21.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey—who’s organizing the event together with ARK Invest's Cathie Wood—jokingly asked Musk for a wig. Musk replied that he had “a ton” of them. 

After bantering on Twitter, the two billionaire entrepreneurs are set to have their first public appearance together.

Musk’s attendance was confirmed on Monday.

Related
BlockFi CEO Comments on Cease And Desist Order from New Jersey Attorney General
The Tesla CEO—who has rattled the cryptocurrency world with his Twitter account—will participate in a live discussion, which is expected to set the record straight about his stance on Bitcoin.

The e-car maker stopped accepting Bitcoin payments due to environmental worries in May but still holds the largest cryptocurrency on its balance sheet.

#Bitcoin News #Elon Musk
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Mastercard Advances Its Presence in Crypto, Teases Eased Crypto-to-Fiat Exchange for Businesses
07/20/2021 - 13:03
Mastercard Advances Its Presence in Crypto, Teases Eased Crypto-to-Fiat Exchange for Businesses
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image Dr. Doom Roubini Says Bitcoin Should Drop Much Lower, Wonders If Tether Will Push BTC Up As It Was Before
07/20/2021 - 13:03
Dr. Doom Roubini Says Bitcoin Should Drop Much Lower, Wonders If Tether Will Push BTC Up As It Was Before
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image WiV Technology (WIVA) to Advance Georgian Wine's Global Presence with Blockchain-based Tools
07/20/2021 - 13:00
WiV Technology (WIVA) to Advance Georgian Wine's Global Presence with Blockchain-based Tools
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov