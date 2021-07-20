Elon Musk Teases His Bitcoin Talk with "The Final Countdown"

The much-talked-about Bitcoin event might have some surprises for viewers

Elon Musk has teased a special performance of "The Final Countdown," a hit song of Swedish rock band Europe, during the "B-Word" conference that is slated to take place on July 21.

During this talk, we will sing a cover of The Final Countdown by Europe https://t.co/7YUXiW8dhd — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 19, 2021

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey—who’s organizing the event together with ARK Invest's Cathie Wood—jokingly asked Musk for a wig. Musk replied that he had “a ton” of them.



After bantering on Twitter, the two billionaire entrepreneurs are set to have their first public appearance together.



Musk’s attendance was confirmed on Monday.