Elon Musk Thrills Dogecoin Community with New Twitter Profile Picture

Elon Musk now has Doge reflections in his sunglasses

In another show of support for the Dogecoin army, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has updated his Twitter profile picture to a photo of him with Doge reflections in his sunglasses.

Image by @elonmusk

Musk’s new look instantly caught the attention of the market, with DOGE pumping nearly 20 percent after he changed his photo.

Celebrated Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus took to Twitter to post his own meme about Musk’s market-moving power.

Elon Musk be like pic.twitter.com/LRs6kEPgvB — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) July 17, 2021