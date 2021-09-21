Ekta
Ekta

Dogecoin Could Be Accepted by Movie Theater Giant AMC

Tue, 09/21/2021 - 19:05
Alex Dovbnya
Movie giant AMC is considering accepting Dogecoin
AMC CEO Adam Aron asked his Twitter followers on Tuesday about whether or not the world’s largest movie theater chain should accept meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

As of 6:31 p.m. UTC, 32,253 users have voted, with 72.7% of them being in favor of the idea. 11.5% of those who have cast their vote believe that adding the joke coin as a new payment option would be “a waste of effort.”

The question comes less than a week after Aron announced that AMC would start accepting Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin for movie tickets alongside Bitcoin by the end of 2021.

Because of its incredible rally, Dogecoin has made significant strides in terms of merchant adoption, with major companies of the likes of Newegg and SpaceX moving the needle.

In May, Tesla CEO Elon Musk used a Twitter poll to find out whether or not his followers wanted the e-car maker to accept the Bitcoin parody.

Despite the “Yes” option receiving 78.2 percent of the vote, Tesla is yet to embrace Dogecoin after it unexpectedly suspended Bitcoin payments due to climate-related concerns. 

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

