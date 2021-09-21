Ekta
Ekta

It Won't Take Long for Cardano (ADA) to Hit New Highs, Says deVere Group CEO

News
Tue, 09/21/2021 - 18:11
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Cardano could hit fresh highs soon, according to deVere Group CEO Nigel Green
It Won't Take Long for Cardano (ADA) to Hit New Highs, Says deVere Group CEO
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The head of deVere Group, one of the world’s leading independent financial advisory companies, is bullish on Cardano.

Nigel Green told Business Insider that the fourth-largest cryptocurrency could soon attain new highs and eventually reach $4 by the end of the year.  

Last month, Green correctly forecasted that the cryptocurrency would hit $3.

As reported by U.Today, Cardano touched the aforementioned level for the first time in early September ahead of its much-hyped smart contract launch.    

ADA has plunged more than 36 percent from its Sept. 2 peak, recently slipping below $2 due to the broader market sell-off.  
ADA
Image by tradingview.com

Green is convinced that Cardano will be able to rebound together with other top cryptocurrencies while benefiting from its green cred.
   
He is also optimistic about XRP despite Ripple’s legal woes, expecting it to stage a Cardano-like breakout:

According to most analysis, XRP could experience a breakout similar to that of Cardano over the next few months.

Related
Cardano Plunges 13 Percent Despite Smart Contract Launch

In an August interview with City A.M., Green also predicted that Ethereum was also highly likely to eclipse Bitcoin in terms of market cap.   

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image It Won't Take Long for Cardano (ADA) to Hit New Highs, Says deVere Group CEO
09/21/2021 - 18:11
It Won't Take Long for Cardano (ADA) to Hit New Highs, Says deVere Group CEO
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SEC Chair Compares Stablecoins to Poker Chips
09/21/2021 - 16:56
SEC Chair Compares Stablecoins to Poker Chips
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Chainlink VRF Empowers Wrestling-Themed NFT Game
09/21/2021 - 16:31
Chainlink VRF Empowers Wrestling-Themed NFT Game
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov