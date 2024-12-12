Advertisement
    Dogecoin Founder Reveals Success Template: DOGE and Elon Musk

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    What does it take to succeed as social creator? Dogecoin founder shares homorous take
    Thu, 12/12/2024 - 15:07
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Billy Markus, known on social media as Shibetoshi Nakamoto and cofounder of the iconic meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE), has shared an unexpected success tip. Markus, known for his bold statements, has revealed what it takes to attract a huge following in the social media space.

    Power of DOGE and Musk

    In his post, Markus, who has 2.2 million followers on X, jokingly advised how anyone can replicate this. Markus says that to do this, one needs to "release a cryptocurrency worth $60 billion that the richest man in the world finds amusing."

    The post suggests that his huge fan base came from the Dogecoin community, which has become a major support. The Dogecoin creator, who initially founded it as a joke, alluded to this in the post when he mentioned, "Fumble your bag."

    Markus humorously suggests that he did not bet on Dogecoin’s massive success alone. However, with his close association with Elon Musk, the Dogecoin project has thrived. Hence, a mix of DOGE and Musk can help drive social media success.

    Beyond social media fame, analysts have lauded DOGE’s remarkable performance in the crypto space as the leading meme coin. Evolving from a "joke," Dogecoin has grown into a massive asset valued at over $61 billion in market capitalization.

    DOGE market update and outlook

    As of this writing, the DOGE price was trading at $0.416, up 3.21% in the last 24 hours. However, market volume has recorded a significant drop of 34.87% to $6.09 billion. Despite this, bullish sentiment remains high.

    Market watchers consider Musk's recent nomination as one of DOGE’s greatest influencers in the incoming administration to be contributing to the bullish sentiment. Musk is known to impact DOGE’s market price with his posts on X.

    Additionally, as recently reported by U.Today, the technical indicator for DOGE shows that despite the market correction, Dogecoin’s performance has the potential to regain its bullish trend.

    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

