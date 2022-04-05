Elon Musk Slams Crypto Spam Bots, Causes Some Twitter Staff to Resign

Biggest Twitter shareholder Elon Musk has referred to crypto spam bots as the single most annoying issue on Twitter

After Elon Musk just disclosed that he owned a 9.2% stake in Twitter, he is already conducting a second poll on possible changes to Twitter's functionality and is hinting that he might deal with crypto spam bots on "his" social network in the future.

This is not the first time the centibillionaire has complained about crypto scams on Twitter—except now we know he is the single biggest shareholder of this platform.

Musk's new poll about potential changes on Twitter

The Tesla boss and now also the investor who holds 9.2% of Twitter shares single-handedly, Elon Musk has launched a poll to find out if Twitter users would like to have an edit button for their tweets and comments.

A total of 2,522,614 people have already voted, while there are still 14 hours until the survey ends.

One of the suggestions sent to Musk on this was a "yes"—provided there is a link to the original, uncorrected version of the text, with the edit function being available for only 5-10 minutes to prevent multiple editing of the same tweet/comment.

Michael Sayman, the product lead at Twitter, responded to Musk that the company's tech team is already working on building an edit button, quoting a message from April 1 by the Twitter team.

Other commentators pointed out that Musk and Twitter are working on this issue together and that Musk likes to start his polls after a decision on their subjects was already made.

Some of Twitter staff are resigning because of Musk

Someone called Jackson Mulholland tweeted that he was part of the Twitter team working on terms and conditions for users. He stated that the vast team in charge of the terms were not stripping away free speech, as Musk put it earlier, but they were protecting users from bullying, scams and the like.

Mulholland stated that he refuses to "work with or for Elon Musk," so he chose to resign from his job.

Elon Musk is already making twitter a better place pic.twitter.com/9rTgRXoYTe — Zero HP Lovecraft 🦅🐍 (@0x49fa98) April 4, 2022

Musk slams crypto spam bots on Twitter

One of the responses received by Musk was about the crypto spam bots issue on the social media giant. The centibillionaire responded that he believes this to be the single biggest problem on Twitter.

Yeah, single most annoying problem on twitter imo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2022

Earlier this year, the Tesla chief already brought public attention to the problem of crypto scams on Twitter. In a discussion with DOGE co-founder Billy Markus, Musk stressed the proliferation of crypto scams on this social network.

He also pointed out that Twitter had been striving to solve this problem for a long time but had not succeeded yet. The discussion took place in mid-February and, even then, it was not the first time Musk had brought that issue to public attention.