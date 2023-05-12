Elon Musk-Promoted Meme Coin Listed on Crypto.com

Fri, 05/12/2023 - 09:43
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Token has plunged more than 50% over past 24 hours
Elon Musk-Promoted Meme Coin Listed on Crypto.com
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Meme cryptocurrency Milady Meme Coin (LADYS) has been listed on the Crypto.com exchange, according to a Friday announcement.

This comes after controversial billionaire Elon Musk tweeted the Milady NFT meme. As a result, the market capitalization of the meme token surged past the $150 million mark.

The recent surge of Milady Meme Coin is a classic example of the "Musk Effect." Musk's tweet promoting the meme coin drove massive trading volumes and caused the token's price to skyrocket.

The "Musk Effect" is not a new phenomenon in the crypto world. Previously, Musk's tweets have triggered record-breaking highs for tokens like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Floki Inu (FLOKI).

The Tesla CEO's influence over the crypto market is such that a mere tweet can lead to significant price movement, as seen with Milady Meme Coin's recent surge.

However, these price spikes are typically ephemeral. Traders and automated bots, aiming to capitalize on the sudden surge, quickly buy up the token and then sell it off for profit shortly thereafter, leading to a subsequent price drop.

As with previous cases, the Milady surge was short-lived. Traders and bots, who likely rushed to buy LADYS following Musk's tweet, started selling off the token quickly, leading to a potential price correction.

According to CoinGecko data, Milady Meme Coin is currently ranked #369 by market cap. As of the last update, the token's price stood at $0.000000072327, marking a 57.9% plunge. The 24-hour trading volume has been recorded at a whopping $145.9 million.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

