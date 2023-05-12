CoinLedger Expands to Offer Free Portfolio Tracking for Crypto Enthusiasts

CoinLedger , a leading cryptocurrency tax reporting platform, has announced plans to expand its functionality by offering a free portfolio tracking feature. This new product is set to launch in the fall of 2023, complementing the company's existing tax software, which is already used by over 500,000 people. As the digital asset economy continues to grow, CoinLedger aims to provide users with an all-in-one solution for tracking their crypto investments and reporting their crypto taxes.

Founded in 2018, CoinLedger was created to reduce the friction of participating in the cryptocurrency ecosystem by simplifying tax reporting. The platform directly integrates with major exchanges, wallets, blockchains and NFT platforms, providing users with a unified dashboard to track and monitor their cryptocurrency activity. Whether trading cryptocurrencies, buying and selling NFTs, or staking on DeFi protocols, CoinLedger makes tracking your portfolio and reporting your taxes easier than ever.

The upcoming free portfolio tracking product will further enhance CoinLedger's offerings, providing users with a comprehensive tool to manage their digital assets. This feature will allow investors to track their holdings across multiple platforms, offering real-time data on asset performance, market movements and investment returns.

In addition, the portfolio tracker will support various cryptocurrencies, NFTs and DeFi assets, ensuring users have a complete picture of their investments at their fingertips.

As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, the demand for user-friendly tools to manage and monitor digital assets has become increasingly apparent. CoinLedger's expansion into portfolio tracking aims to meet this demand by providing a seamless experience for both seasoned investors and newcomers alike.

With an easy-to-use interface and robust feature set, CoinLedger's portfolio tracker is designed to empower users to take control of their digital assets and make informed decisions about their investments.