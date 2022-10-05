Elon Musk May Add Crypto Payments to Twitter After Purchasing: Influential Trading Group

Here are three things that Elon Musk may change on Twitter, this influential account believes

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In a recent tweet, Crypto Rand investment group shared what it expects the Tesla chief might change/add to Twitter after closing the deal on purchasing this social media giant.

Crypto purchases are on this list.

"Enabling crypto purchases is possible"

Crypto Rand has named three things that they believe Elon Musk may change on Twitter after the purchase deal for $44 billion is closed. They are adding the edit button, hunting down bots and, finally, what many in the crypto community have been discussing for several months now — possibly adding the option of making purchases and other payments with digital currencies.

So it appears that #ElonMusk will make the following changes to #Twitter:



🔶Add #edit button

🔶Cut down on #bots

🔶Possibly enable #Crypto purchases



What changes do you want to see in Twitter?



I read you 👇 pic.twitter.com/Icoypi3hLi — Crypto Rand (@crypto_rand) October 5, 2022

The tweet mentions "crypto purchases"; however, earlier this year, Musk stated that should he succeed in buying Twitter, he may add Dogecoin payments to the social media platform.

Ads

Last year, while Jack Dorsey was still Twitter's CEO, a tipping option was introduced on the social media platform, using Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Elon Musk resumes buying Twitter, company does not object

As reported earlier by the media, billionaire Elon Musk decided to reverse on his rejection of the deal with Twitter. Now, he wants to resume buying the social media platform for the $44 billion he offered earlier.

After agreeing to be sold, Twitter had to sue the chief of Tesla as Musk suddenly accused the company's top management of providing inaccurate data on the number of bots among users and said he wanted to withdraw from the purchase.

On the news of Musk resuming the purchase deal, Dogecoin soared by roughly 10%.