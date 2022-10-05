Elon Musk May Add Crypto Payments to Twitter After Purchasing: Influential Trading Group

Wed, 10/05/2022 - 14:17
article image
Yuri Molchan
Here are three things that Elon Musk may change on Twitter, this influential account believes
Elon Musk May Add Crypto Payments to Twitter After Purchasing: Influential Trading Group
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

In a recent tweet, Crypto Rand investment group shared what it expects the Tesla chief might change/add to Twitter after closing the deal on purchasing this social media giant.

Crypto purchases are on this list.

"Enabling crypto purchases is possible"

Crypto Rand has named three things that they believe Elon Musk may change on Twitter after the purchase deal for $44 billion is closed. They are adding the edit button, hunting down bots and, finally, what many in the crypto community have been discussing for several months now — possibly adding the option of making purchases and other payments with digital currencies.

The tweet mentions "crypto purchases"; however, earlier this year, Musk stated that should he succeed in buying Twitter, he may add Dogecoin payments to the social media platform.

Last year, while Jack Dorsey was still Twitter's CEO, a tipping option was introduced on the social media platform, using Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Related
1.06 Trillion SHIB Moved to Coinbase as SHIB Goes up 5%, Are Whales Selling?

Elon Musk resumes buying Twitter, company does not object

As reported earlier by the media, billionaire Elon Musk decided to reverse on his rejection of the deal with Twitter. Now, he wants to resume buying the social media platform for the $44 billion he offered earlier.

After agreeing to be sold, Twitter had to sue the chief of Tesla as Musk suddenly accused the company's top management of providing inaccurate data on the number of bots among users and said he wanted to withdraw from the purchase.

On the news of Musk resuming the purchase deal, Dogecoin soared by roughly 10%.

#Elon Musk #Dogecoin News #Twitter
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Bitcoin Bulls Could Eye $25,000 Next, Analyst Says
10/05/2022 - 15:55
Bitcoin Bulls Could Eye $25,000 Next, Analyst Says
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image ADA and BNB Price Analysis for October 5
10/05/2022 - 15:43
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for October 5
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Breaking: Japan Reveals Plans to Accelerate NFT, Metaverse Investments
10/05/2022 - 15:26
Breaking: Japan Reveals Plans to Accelerate NFT, Metaverse Investments
Wahid PessarlayWahid Pessarlay