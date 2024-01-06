Elon Musk's X Metaverse, If Built, Would Be Game-Changing Move: Dogecoin Founder

One of the two founders of the original meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE), Billy Markus, who is known to be a vocal supporter of tech tycoon Elon Musk and his companies, Twitter/X in particular, has published a tweet in support of the aforementioned social media platform.

He also said that it would be a ground-breaking step if Elon Musk decided to create a metaverse based on the X app.

i really want 𝕏 to succeed



i think it’s actually extremely important to the future of humanity that it does



the alternative is tiktok, the media, and mark zuckerberg taking over 🤮 — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) January 5, 2024

Elon Musk buys Twitter and reshapes it as X

Markus published a tweet today, in which he praised the X app bought by Elon Musk in October 2022 when it was still called Twitter. Later, he started rebranding Twitter as X, adding various new features to it mainly to attract content makers by creating tools for them to make long posts and live videos.

Among new content makers was Tucker Carlson, a famous U.S. political commentator who used to run the Tucker Carlson Tonight show on Fox News. After his contract was terminated last year, Carlson began running his show on X.

Musk created a tool set to let content makers earn a living by posting via the Monetization and Subscription features. X under Musk also charges users for verification checks, which many were unhappy about. Musk personally pays for the blue checks of American classic horror writer Stephen King and Star Trek actor William Shatner, who refused to pay $8 per month and threatened to leave the platform.

Dogecoin co-founder Markus is one of those creators who receive monthly payouts for adverts placed next to their posts with big comment threads — this is how the Monetization feature works. But he also has subscribers who pay him monthly a few dollars each.

DOGE founder daydreams about X metaverse

Under his root tweet, Markus tweeted that X should build a metaverse: “We can virtually go to war with meta’s metaverse.” Meta’s founder Mark Zuckerberg is not favored on X, since Zuckerberg has copied X threads in his recently launched app Threads.

𝕏 should make a metaverse that we can virtually go to war with meta’s metaverse — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) January 5, 2024

Elon Musk did not sue him but offered a cage fight. First, several dates and locations were agreed on by both, but later Zuckerberg quietly backtracked from this.