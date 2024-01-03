Advertisement
Elon Musk Excites Crypto Army With Starlink’s New Product

article image
Yuri Molchan
Crypto community has responded excitedly to recent tweet of Elon Musk about Starlink
Wed, 3/01/2024 - 12:14
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Tech tycoon Elon Musk, who owns SpaceX, X/Twitter and a few other innovative companies, has set the crypto community and regular Twitter community abuzz by publishing a tweet about the new product of Starlink.

Crypto community reacts to new Starlink project

Musk posted a video about the first launch of new Starlink-to-Phone satellites. These satellites will be able to connect directly to users’ smartphones, the video reveals.

Just three years ago, Starlink launched the first service for its paying customers in the U.S. with SpaceX. Today, the company provides 2.3 million households and organizations based in over 70 countries around the world with high-speed internet. Currently, Starlink is the biggest satellite internet connection provider in the world by overall number of users.

The company’s new satellites that are capable of connecting the internet directly to users’ phones are called “Direct-to-Cell.” This service will be operating thanks to recent partnerships with local U.S. wireless internet providers, such as T-Mobil, the video mentions. Smartphones can be connected to these new Starlink satellites even in locations with no regular internet connection available.

In response, Musk received numerous comments showing the excitement of users over the new product. Among them were many tweets posted by crypto-themed accounts, some reminding Musk that he intended to send Dogecoin to the moon with SpaceX.

X platform’s speed temporarily falling

Also today, Musk published a tweet addressing his apologies to the X platform community. He stated that the X social media network may have had some issues and low working speed. But now, according to Musk, the team has linked additional resources to support it, and X should resume working at a normal speed. Many crypto-related accounts also responded enthusiastically, including Dogecoin cofounder Billy Markus.

Shytoshi Kusama and SHIB Marketing Lead Issue Cryptic Tweets, SHIB Army Excited

It should be noted that Elon Musk is favored by the community on Twitter as many expect Musk to introduce cryptocurrency payments on this platform at some point in the future — at least to integrate Dogecoin for that purpose. As for Musk, several times he stated that the X/Twitter platform will not be launching its native digital currency.

Still, over the past several months, Twitter has been securing licenses for payments processing in various U.S. states, which has been heating up the excitement of the cryptocurrency community.

About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
