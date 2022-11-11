Elon Musk-Inspired Dogelon Mars Jumps 24%, Here's Why

Fri, 11/11/2022 - 15:36
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Elon Musk-named meme coin has been on quiet run since Twitter acquisition
Elon Musk-Inspired Dogelon Mars Jumps 24%, Here's Why
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Dogelon Mars (ELON), a coin based on Elon Musk and his love for space travel, rose nearly 100% from Nov. 9 lows of $0.0000002 to Nov. 10 highs of $0.0000004. As of press time, ELON had retreated slightly and was trading up 20% at $0.00000034, according to CoinMarketCap data.

The reason for the price gain remains unknown, as there was no related news or development in the last 24 hours, leaving us with only technical analysis.

Due to the market crash in the earlier part of the week, ELON fell to touch lows of $0.0000002, the support that had been in place since mid-September. The daily RSI also reached a critical support level, leading to a sharp rebound.

These may be potential causes

On the prior day, news surfaced of Tesla CEO Elon Musk's gathering on Spaces, Twitter's live audio feature, where he discussed his vision for Twitter to process payments.

According to a FinCEN filing, the social media giant had also gone ahead with its registration paperwork to clear the way for it to receive payments. Musk's tweet from last week, featuring a photo of a Shiba Inu dog wearing a Twitter T-shirt, has fueled speculation that he may permit payments using dog coins.

Likewise, the general crypto market rebounded after the CPI report for October suggested that U.S. inflation may finally be beginning to slow down. These factors might have partly contributed to the rise in Dogelon Mars prices.

Related
Dogecoin Price Jumps 13% as Elon Musk Twitter Deal Nears Conclusion

The Elon Musk-named meme coin has been on a quiet run since the Twitter acquisition. On Oct. 29, ELON saw its biggest spike in a month, fueled by the Twitter acquisition news, gaining over 100% in a single day.

With a market capitalization of $187 million, Dogecoin Mars ranks as the third largest dog-themed cryptocurrency. Although named after the centibillionaire, Musk has not directly acknowledged the dog coin.

#Elon Musk #crypto #Meme Cryptocurrencies
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Binance CEO Shares Horrifying Prediction About Major Crypto Crisis
11/11/2022 - 17:55
Binance CEO Shares Horrifying Prediction About Major Crypto Crisis
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Six-Time NBA Champion Scottie Pippen Immortalized in NFT
11/11/2022 - 15:55
Six-Time NBA Champion Scottie Pippen Immortalized in NFT
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image SOL Price Drop Makes BNB Whales Pick It up Massively
11/11/2022 - 15:26
SOL Price Drop Makes BNB Whales Pick It up Massively
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev