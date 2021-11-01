lumenswap_lottery
Elon Musk-Impersonating Scammers Receive $62,654 in Bitcoin from Another Unaware Victim

Mon, 11/01/2021 - 11:28
article image
Yuri Molchan
Popular cryptocurrency tracker shows that someone has sent over one Bitcoin to a confirmed Elon Musk crypto giveaway scam
Elon Musk-Impersonating Scammers Receive $62,654 in Bitcoin from Another Unaware Victim
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Whale Alert crypto tracking service has tweeted that a transaction worth 1.03 Bitcoin ($62,654) has been detected, carrying crypto to scammers who are impersonating Tesla CEO and crypto supporter Elon Musk.

Naïve users keep sending their crypto to scammers

The Bitcoin was sent to a giveaway scam. This type of fraud occurs when scammers pretend to be a famous person, put up videos as YouTube advertisements and ask users to send them crypto, promising to send back a double amount of it.

Among the famous crypto personalities whose names scammers like to use are the Tesla CEO and the world's richest man, Elon Musk, co-founder and frontman of Ethereum Vitalik Buterin and Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson.

Elon Musk Laughs at Edward Snowden's Tweet Series about SHIB and Dogecoin

Over a year since Elon Musk's page and other Twitter A-list accounts were hacked

Perhaps the greatest success achieved by crypto scammers occurred in July 2020. Back then, the Twitter accounts of major celebrities, entrepreneurs and politicians were hijacked and used to advertise a Bitcoin giveaway scam.

Among the victims of the hack were Elon Musk, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

More than $118,000 worth of Bitcoin was sent by unaware Twitter users to scammers.

As was discovered later on, the hack and scam was pulled off by a teenager from Florida, Graham Clark. Recently, he was sentenced to three years in prison.

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

