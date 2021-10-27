lumenswap_lottery
Elon Musk Has "Perfect Reply" to Dogecoin Co-Founder's Crypto Scam Warning

News
Wed, 10/27/2021 - 20:07
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Elon Musk has posted yet another tweet directed toward the issue of cryptocurrency scams
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Elon Musk has once again called attention to the proliferation of cryptocurrency giveaway scams.

woj
woj

The centibillionaire jokingly asked Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus if the latter would send him 1 DOGE coin after receiving 2 DOGE coins from Musk.

Flattered by such attention, Markus said that such a question was “the perfect reply” to his warning about risks associated with crypto.

In a sobering tweet directed at naive members of the crypto community members, the Dogecoin co-founder writes that one’s profits come from other people taking risks since there are “no promises” in crypto.

Related
Coinbase Crashes as Shiba Inu Goes Ballistic After Surpassing Dogecoin
Last week, Musk also complained about fraud on crypto Twitter, showing his growing frustration with countless bogus accounts.

In July 2020, the entrepreneur’s Twitter account was temporarily compromised to advertise a Bitcoin giveaway scam during the largest hack in the social media platform’s history.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

