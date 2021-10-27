Elon Musk Has "Perfect Reply" to Dogecoin Co-Founder's Crypto Scam Warning

Elon Musk has posted yet another tweet directed toward the issue of cryptocurrency scams

Elon Musk has once again called attention to the proliferation of cryptocurrency giveaway scams.

The centibillionaire jokingly asked Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus if the latter would send him 1 DOGE coin after receiving 2 DOGE coins from Musk.

If I send you 2 Doge, will you promise to send me 1 Doge? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2021

Flattered by such attention, Markus said that such a question was “the perfect reply” to his warning about risks associated with crypto.

there are no promises in crypto, except from scammers.



the people telling the truth will tell you that it's just all about risk. your profits only come from other people taking their own risk. if you lose money, you paid for someone else's risk.



ultimately, that is your choice. October 27, 2021

