Mark Cuban: Dogecoin Is "Fun," Ether Has the Most Upside

Wed, 10/13/2021 - 20:19
Alex Dovbnya
Mark Cuban believes that Ether has a lot more room to run after logging massive gains in 2021
Billionaire Mark Cuban told CNBC Make It that Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, has the most upside: 

As an investment, I think ethereum has the most upside. 

Cuban has been a strong proponent of Ethereum for quite some time because of the blockchain's strong presence in the decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible token (NFT) sectors.

Back in April, he drew parallels between the rise of smart contracts and the internet boom in the late 90sl.

During his most recent interview, Cuban also recommended buying Dogecoin because it's "fun." However, his old DOGE holdings are pretty meager despite his strong advocacy.   

As for Bitcoin, the "Shark Tank" star continues to see the crypto king as a mere replacement for gold.

Ether has greatly outperformed Bitcoin this year, surging by over 379% since the start of 2021.    

