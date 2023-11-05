Elon Musk Debuts XAI, New ChatGPT Rival: Here's How to Get In

In a groundbreaking announcement, Elon Musk, the owner of the popular social network X, unveiled the first results of his highly anticipated artificial intelligence (AI) creation, Grok.

Musk revealed that the cutting-edge AI product is now available to X Premium+ subscribers in its early beta version. Priced at $16 per month, the subscription offers users exclusive access to the innovations's remarkable capabilities.

Grok distinguishes itself by harnessing real-time information from the X platform, giving it a significant advantage over its counterparts. Musk also noted that the AI possesses a sense of humor, adding a unique touch to its interactions.

During a live demonstration, the entrepreneur showcased Grok's prowess by querying about his recent interview with Joe Rogan. The artificial intelligence not only provided the interview date but also detailed the topics discussed and even described the attire of the guests, including the host's distinctive choice.

Upon Grok's official launch, a surge in user registrations temporarily overwhelmed X's servers, causing a brief disruption in service. Some users also expressed dissatisfaction with limited availability, which currently restricts access to users in the United States.

Responding to the concerns, Elon Musk acknowledged the issue and vowed to eliminate geographical restrictions, affirming his commitment to making Grok accessible to a global audience.

Real-life science fiction

Musk's latest innovation has been likened to the concept of "grok" from the sci-fi novel "Stranger in a Strange Land," signifying a profound understanding that blurs the line between observer and observed, ultimately merging identities within the shared experience.

With Grok's arrival, the social networking landscape is poised for a transformative evolution, offering users a remarkable opportunity to engage with AI-driven interactions on an unprecedented level.