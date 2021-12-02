Elon Musk Criticizes Web3 Technology, Diminishing "2010s-Like Returns"

News
Thu, 12/02/2021 - 09:11
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Elon Musk does not seem to share the community's optimism toward the new technology
Elon Musk Criticizes Web3 Technology, Diminishing "2010s-Like Returns"
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Elon Musk swings on the Web3 technology that was being praised by former Y-Combinator president Sam Altman in his most recent Twitter thread.

In the initial thread, the OpenAI CEO said that he is expecting a decrease in average return for investments made in the 2020s much worse than in the 2010s. But at the same time, Altman noted that Web3 technology could potentially give investors the returns that markets faced back in 2010.

Elon Musk rushed to criticize Altman's position by calling out Web3 technology, implying that it will not be as revolutionary as investors and the general public anticipate.

Related
Cardano-Based DEX Announces Date of Testnet Launch

"Web3 technology" is usually considered the creation and development of decentralized online ecosystems that function on a decentralized blockchain. The technology allows for building applications on top of it that are not owned by anyone specifically.

Applications built by Web3 principles allow users to receive profits from either developing or maintaining those applications, services or solutions. The technology received its major share of popularity after the decentralized finance industry started to grow exponentially.

article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image XRP Whale Withdraws 150 Million Coins from Binance
12/02/2021 - 10:36
XRP Whale Withdraws 150 Million Coins from Binance
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Elon Musk Criticizes Web3 Technology, Diminishing "2010s-Like Returns"
12/02/2021 - 09:11
Elon Musk Criticizes Web3 Technology, Diminishing "2010s-Like Returns"
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image VanEck Filed for Digital Assets Mining ETF
12/02/2021 - 08:51
VanEck Filed for Digital Assets Mining ETF
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan