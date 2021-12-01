Hashed Is Developing Web3 by Launching $200 Million Venture Fund

News
Wed, 12/01/2021 - 17:00
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Hashed is looking forward to pushing Web3 through by launching $200 million venture fund
Hashed Is Developing Web3 by Launching $200 Million Venture Fund
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Hashed fuels the development of Web3 by establishing Hashed Venture Fund II and raising $200 million to support the blockchain ecosystem, which is a major part of the development of the new technology.

Developing Web3

Hashed has gained increased interest in Web3 technology from institutional investors and entities. According to a team of experts, the Web3 space is currently on its first steps toward approaching mainstream relevance and becoming a part of everyday life.

The largest IT companies from Korea have already joined the fund, which was created to incentivize development in that field. In addition to large firms, part of the fund consists of multi-disciplinary conglomerates and widely-known investment firms.

Hashed consists of industry experts who act as partners in the team. Sean Hong and Baek Kim are two well-known personas in the Metaverse and Web3 industries. Kim has already worked with such companies as Terra, Axie Infinity, Set Labs and others, while Hong currently serves as the CFO of Hashed and has made important contributions to investor relations with the largest funding sources.

About Hashed

Hashed's investment goal is to revolutionize the user experience by fueling Web3 development that allows the creation of a next-gen internet ecosystem that includes such technologies as NFTs, DeFi, GameFi and others. Hashed is one of the earliest investors in the blockchain industry, making their first steps back in 2017.

Hashed was an early investor in Asian tech giants and projects that are well known in the blockchain space, including Terra, Axie Infinity, The Sandbox and others. Hashed is also not forgetting about newbies in the rapidly developing industry by creating the "Hashed Lounge" for early blockchain projects.

article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Healthcare Company Adds Shiba Inu to Its Balance Sheet
12/01/2021 - 18:43
Healthcare Company Adds Shiba Inu to Its Balance Sheet
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Hashed Is Developing Web3 by Launching $200 Million Venture Fund
12/01/2021 - 17:00
Hashed Is Developing Web3 by Launching $200 Million Venture Fund
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Duelist King to Conduct Its Second NFT Card Sale on Dec. 15
12/01/2021 - 16:11
Duelist King to Conduct Its Second NFT Card Sale on Dec. 15
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov