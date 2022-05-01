Elon Musk Believes Dogecoin Could Solve Twitter's Spam Bot Problem

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has endorsed the idea of battling Twitter spam with the help of Dogecoin

In a recent tweet, Tesla CEO Elon Musk opined that solving Twitter’s spam problem can be solved with the help of Dogecoin, the largest cryptocurrency.



The idea that caught Musk’s attention was originally suggested by fellow billionaire Mark Cuban.



Cuban proposed adding an optimistic rollup to Dogecoin. Every Twitter user would be required to put up 1 DOGE for unlimited posts. Real humans would be able to receive the spammer’s tokens after successfully contesting his or her post. Conversely, one will end up losing his or her Doge tokens if they falsely label some tweets as spam.



Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus says that he likes such an idea “a lot” in his response to Cuban.