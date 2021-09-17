Ekta
dYdX (DYDX) DeFi Surpasses Uniswap (UNI) by Trading Volume

Fri, 09/17/2021 - 16:05
article image
Vladislav Sopov
DeFi veterans dYdX (DYDX) dethroned Uniswap as interest in decentralized finances rockets
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Decentralized exchange dYdX (DYDX) is going through an unparalleled spike of net trading volume across its products.

$1.33 billion traded on dYdX in 24 hours

According to information shared by its founder, Antonio Juliano, top-tier decentralized exchange dYdX is now the most popular DEX in the industry.

Today, on Sept. 17, 2021, amidst a 47% increase in daily trading volume, the aggregated amount of all trades on dYdX exceeded $1.334 billion.

Uniswap v3, a flagship Ethereum-based decentralized exchange, processed $1.15 billion, or 0.47% less than yesterday.

The leading Defi on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), PancakeSwap (CAKE), also prints a double-digit increase in trading volume. For PancakeSwap, this indicator is above $1.02 billion.

Largest airdrop so far

On Sept. 8, 2021, dYdX released its governance token, DYDX, and listed it on multiple mainstream platforms.

Also, 64,306 dYdX users received DYDX in an unparalleled airdrop. In total, 75 million tokens were distributed: each user received between 310 and 9,529 tokens.

dydx token prints new high
Image by Coingecko

As DYDX has printed another all-time high earlier today, the net value of the most generous token drops sent to early dYdX advocates exceeds $171,500 now.

