Back

Crucial Ethereum Milestone: A Major DEX to Hit $1B in Volume

📰 News
Sat, 03/07/2020 - 11:45
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Joseph Young

    Kyber Network, a decentralized exchange (DEX) on top of Ethereum, is expected to hit $1 billion in volume in 2020.

Cover image via U.Today
3Commas Trading Bot
3Commas Trading Bot
Contents

Kyber Network, a decentralized exchange (DEX) that operates on top of Ethereum, is expected to hit $1 billion in volume in 2020, says D5 founder Alex Svanevik.

“Kyber Network will hit $1B traded volume in 2020, easily” he said.

DEXes have performed strongly in general over the last several months, driven by the rapid increase in demand towards decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms such as Maker, Compound, and Synthetix.

Most DEXes on Ethereum likely to hit $1 billion in volume, one expert says

In February 2020, dYdX—a decentralized margin trading platform based on Ethereum, processed more than $160 million in monthly volume, Antonio Juliano, the founder of dYdX, said.

Data from DEX 24 Hour Bot shows that Kyber Network, Uniswap Exchange, and Oasis DEX did $138 million, $132 million, and $99.7 million in February respectively.

Based on that statistic, Set Protocol director of marketing and ethhub co-founder Anthony Sassano said that he expects all major DEXes to see over a billion dollars in volume.

“I'm predicting $1 billionl total DAILY volume across all DEXs,” Sassano said.

Earlier this year, Sassano stated that total daily DEX volume will surpass $1 billion at some point in 2020, which would be around the size of the combined monthly volume of all top DEXes on Ethereum.

Sassano’s optimistic predictions arise from the anticipation for a strong ETH 2.0 phase 0 launch, and the noticeably high demand for DeFi.

He explained:

“My belated 2020 predictions for Ethereum: Eth2 Phase 0 will have a strong launch; Total daily DEX volume will reach $1bil USD -USD locked in DeFi will exceed $5bil; Scaling/layer 2 tech will rapidly mature; At least 20% of ETH/token transactions will be done privately.”

DeFi is driving most of the growth

According to official numbers from DeFi Pulse, the total value in USD terms locked in DeFi platforms has already surpassed $1 billion.

Must Read
DeFi (Decentralized financial applications) Funds Reach Close to 1 Billion USD - READ MORE

Total value locked in DeFi using Ethereum surpasses $1 billion

The majority of the locked funds, which rely on Ethereum as collateral, are placed in Maker, Compound, InstaDApp, and dYdX, all of which are either decentralized lending or margin trading applications.

As long as the DeFi market continues to see exponential growth as it has since mid-2019, decentralized exchanges and margin trading platforms are naturally likely to see a gradual increase in volume.

#Ethereum News #Ethereum Price Prediction #Cryptoсurrency exchange

About the author

Joseph Young

Joseph Young is an analyst based in South Korea that has been covering finance, fintech, and cryptocurrency since 2013. He has worked with various recognized publications in both the finance and cryptocurrency industries.

Ledger Nano Wallet — Family Pack 37% OFF

4.8/5
Read more
Recommended articles
Ethereum (ETH) ProgPoW Delayed or Abandoned? Summary of Core Developer Call

Ethereum (ETH) ProgPoW Delayed or Abandoned? Summary of Core Developer Call
XRP Liquidity Surges to Hit New Record as XRP Adoption Spreads Wider

XRP Liquidity Surges to Hit New Record as XRP Adoption Spreads Wider
IOTA (MIOTA) Founder to Compensate Hack Losses to Community From His Own Pocket

IOTA (MIOTA) Founder to Compensate Hack Losses to Community From His Own Pocket

Ethereum (ETH) ProgPoW Delayed or Abandoned? Summary of Core Developer Call

📰 News
Sat, 03/07/2020 - 13:55
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Vladislav Sopov

    Yesterday the Ethereum (ETH) network developer community had their most heated debate of the past month. They discussed the implementation of ProgPow.

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com
3Commas Trading Bot
3Commas Trading Bot
Contents

Within the framework of the Ethereum Core Devs Meeting 82, which was held last night, the goal of the meeting of top-tier developers from the Ethereum (ETH) networks was to decide the fate of the Programmatic Proof-of-Work update implementation, designed to eliminate ASIC-mining in Ethereum (ETH).

The update that nobody wants

The call was prepared in the face of fierce resistance by the vast majority of Ethereum (ETH) project contributors. Their concerns were best captured by Vlad Zamfir, a veteran of Ethereum development and a Casper protocol co-author.

The advocates of ProgPoW insisted that it's much safer to prepare the transition towards Ethereum 2.0 with no ASIC-mining in the Ethereum network.

Must Read
Unconfirmed: Antminer E3 Allegedly Stops Ethereum Classic (ETC) Mining, Ethereum (ETH) Mining Has Only One Month Left - READ MORE

At the meeting yesterday, the pro-ProgPoW positions were pursued by the author of the Ethereum mining algorithm, Kristy-Leigh Minehan, and Michael Carter, developer and YouTube host. The two were opposed by Martin Köppelmann of GnosisPM and Matt Luongo of Thesis. Also, Ben DiFrancesco of Build Blockchain Tech proposed launching ProgPoW in a testnet environment (either special or Ropsten) without including it in the hardfork.

Not tonight

After all, the proposal to implement ProgPoW failed to progress beyond its current 'accepted' status and has not yet been added to the hardfork.

This most recent call dedicated to ProgPoW started with a recently unveiled design flaw in ProgPoW that allowed ASIC in hash mining with only slight code changes. It was disclosed one day before the meeting by a Japanese Ethereum (ETH) researcher.

Must Read
Ethereum (ETH) ProgPoW ASIC-Resistance Compromised By Critical Flaw: Details - READ MORE

Kristy-Leigh Minehan outlined that, according to her calculations, ASIC-miners were responsible for 40% of the Ethereum (ETH) mining capacity. With that said, Martin Köppelmann said that the Ethereum (ETH) community had been vocally against ProgPoW since the beginning of the 1.5-year discussion.

Ameen Soleimani of MolochDAO supported the compromise proposed by Mr. DiFrancesco. All in all, developers agreed that it's too risky to implement ProgPoW in terms of Ethereum (ETH) network security and integrity. As a result, the EIP on ProgPoW will remain as 'Accepted' for now and may be superseded by a new proposal.

#Ethereum

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Ledger Nano Wallet — Family Pack 37% OFF

4.8/5
Read more
Recommended articles
Ethereum (ETH) ProgPoW Delayed or Abandoned? Summary of Core Developer Call

Ethereum (ETH) ProgPoW Delayed or Abandoned? Summary of Core Developer Call
XRP Liquidity Surges to Hit New Record as XRP Adoption Spreads Wider

XRP Liquidity Surges to Hit New Record as XRP Adoption Spreads Wider
IOTA (MIOTA) Founder to Compensate Hack Losses to Community From His Own Pocket

IOTA (MIOTA) Founder to Compensate Hack Losses to Community From His Own Pocket