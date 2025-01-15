DWF Labs, NEAR Protocol Inked Partnership, AI Agents in Focus

Advertisement

DWF Labs, a new-gen crypto market maker and investor, announces its strategic support for teams launching AI agents on NEAR Protocol, a fully sharded, PoS L1 blockchain. NEAR is one of the leading decentralized platforms for AI and ML implementation in Web3.

According to the official announcement, DWF Labs, a leading market making and VC investing firm, has kickstarted a strategic partnership with NEAR Protocol, a major programmable layer-1 blockchain. The collaboration is set to advance the segment of artificial intelligence (AI) agents in Web3.

DWF representatives added that the NEAR ecosystem is home to some of the most forward-thinking teams, consistently pushing the boundaries of decentralized, user-owned AI.

With the rapid growth of AI innovation within the NEAR scene, DWF Labs will be supporting the launch of AI agents through social launchpads such as AIDOLS, among others, as the landscape has all the chances to surge in the coming months.

Andrei Grachev, Managing Partner of DWF Labs, is excited by the role DWF Labs will play in the next phase of Web3/AI synergy development:

At DWF Labs, we believe in empowering builders who are shaping the future of autonomous technologies. The NEAR Protocol stands out as a leader in enabling verifiably decentralised AI agents, offering a robust ecosystem and resources for developers. By partnering with builders on NEAR, we are excited to support teams at the forefront of AI innovation, helping them bring these solutions to market and redefine what's possible in blockchain-powered AI.

In collaboration with NEAR Foundation, which has been actively advancing AI research and fostering talent through the Horizon AI accelerator, DWF Labs will help empower builders to bring their ideas to life. The Horizon accelerator has already propelled dozens of teams to successfully complete the program, raising venture capital and driving impactful AI solutions.

$20 million AI Agent Fund of DWF Labs onboards partners

Recently, DWF Labs kickstarted a $20 million AI Agent Fund dedicated to accelerating innovation in autonomous AI technologies.

By leveraging NEAR’s unique tools, such as smart contracts, chain signatures and intents, DWF Labs aims to enable the development of verifiably decentralized AI agents. NEAR is currently the only blockchain ecosystem offering a comprehensive spectrum of resources for autonomous AI developers.

As part of its collaboration with builders in the NEAR ecosystem, DWF Labs will also work closely with DeFi protocols on NEAR to bootstrap the launch of AI agents focused on the financial sector, further strengthening NEAR’s position as the go-to ecosystem for cutting-edge decentralized AI applications.

As covered by U.Today previously, DWF Labs unveiled a number of funds in 2024, including initiatives focused on the meme coin segment, Asian Web3 developers and so on.