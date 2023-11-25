Dormant Ethereum (ETH) Whale Just Woke Up From Sleep: His First Moves

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ethereum ICO participant, dormant for over three years, has recently transferred 20,000 ETH (valued at approximately $42.4 million) to various destinations, including a 10 ETH deposit to the Kraken exchange. This awakening of a crypto giant correlates with movements in the Ethereum market that could have broader implications.

Advertisement

This "whale," a term affectionately given to large-scale holders of cryptocurrency, originally acquired 100,000 ETH at the nascent stage of Ethereum's life, during the initial coin offering (ICO). With the ICO price around $0.31, the cost basis of this investment was a mere $31,000, a sum that pales in comparison to the current valuation of these assets.

The timing of such a move is critical. The Ethereum price chart shows the currency testing a resistance point, attempting to sustain its momentum above the $2,000 mark. The emergence of such a significant player, particularly one initiating transactions of this magnitude, could signal to the market a shift in sentiment or liquidity that may catalyze further price action.

While the transfer of 20,000 ETH is substantial, the current Ethereum market cap is vast enough that such a transaction alone is unlikely to cause disruptive market waves. However, it does bring attention to the potential for large holders to move markets. Should this whale decide to liquidate a significant portion of their holdings, it could introduce a substantial amount of Ethereum into the market, potentially putting downward pressure on the price.

Conversely, if this whale were to lock in their holdings or disperse them in a way that suggests a long-term hold strategy, market confidence could be reinforced, possibly driving prices upward. The deposit to Kraken might be an initial step toward liquidity, but it does not necessarily predict a major sell-off.