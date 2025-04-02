Dojima Partners With Linera for Maximum Composability in Web3

Advertisement

Dojima Foundation, the team building the Omnichain Web to unify blockchain ecosystems, is partnering with Linera, a layer 1 optimizing real-time applications. The partners will be developing Builder Marketplace, a seamless and fully composable application layer for Web3 devs.

According to the joint official statement, Dojima Foundation, a developer of Omnichain Web and Linera, a new-gen layer-1 blockchain, have entered into a long-term strategic collaboration. The two will cooperate on developing Builder Marketplace and Omni Rollups.

The collaboration will enable Dojima to support high-speed decentralized applications across all major L1 and L2 blockchains. Set to launch on Dojima’s Builder Marketplace, the service simplifies the deployment of modular applications that require high-speed execution and trustless composability across blockchains. This includes apps spanning gaming, NFTs, enterprise and interoperability.

Akhil Reddy, CEO at Dojima, is excited by the prospects of the new collaboration:

The Omnichain Web has always been about eliminating fragmentation and enabling a unified blockchain experience. By integrating Linera’s microchain architecture into our ecosystem, we’re unlocking the ability to build truly composable, omni-chain applications with Web2-like responsiveness.

Linera enhances this process by offering microchains, which allow for high-speed, composable and modular execution without compromising decentralization. Unlike traditional L1 or L2 solutions that struggle with scalability and interoperability, Linera ensures seamless cross-chain interactions without relying on inefficient bridges.

For Dojima, this partnership enhances its omnichain infrastructure by providing a scalable communication layer for omni applications, omni solvers and omni rollups, reducing friction between Web2 and Web3 applications.

Omni Rollups advance developer experience for crypto apps

Mathieu Baudet, CEO at Linera, echoes his colleague's statement:

At Linera, we believe the future of Web3 lies in real-time, user-centric applications that can scale effortlessly without compromising on decentralization. Our collaboration with Dojima brings together the best of both worlds: high-speed execution and seamless cross-chain interoperability.

Dojima has collaborated with Linera because the latter’s microchains allow real-time interactions and efficient state management, both of which are critical for Dojima’s vision of an interconnected blockchain future. Together, Dojima and Linera bridge the Web2-Web3 divide, unlocking a new generation of truly modular applications.

Along with supporting highly scalable Omni applications, Dojima is also unveiling its latest innovation, Omni Rollups, which will combine Web2 performance with Web3’s decentralized security while enabling multichain settlements and state management. This results in a universal execution environment that eliminates blockchain fragmentation.