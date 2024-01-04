Dogecoin to Moon: 635 Million DOGE Change Hands Ahead of DOGE-1 Mission

In a flurry of activity reported by Whale Alert , a staggering 635 million Dogecoin (DOGE) has recently shifted between major cryptocurrency platforms, namely Robinhood and Binance. The transactions, totaling tens of millions of dollars, reveal a dynamic dance of DOGE liquidity.

The movement commenced with 82.082 million DOGE and 102.27 million DOGE flowing from two undisclosed addresses to Robinhood, collectively amounting to $15.142 million. Shortly after, a reversal unfolded, as 151.68 million DOGE, equivalent to $12.49 million, traveled from Robinhood to another mysterious wallet.

The crescendo occurred with the largest transfer, a whopping 300 million Dogecoin worth $24.63 million, dispatched from a new unknown address to Binance , the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange.

Dogecoin to moon

This intricate crypto shuffle unfolds against the backdrop of the DOGE-1 lunar mission, scheduled for launch this winter. Sponsored entirely by Dogecoin, the CubeSat mission by Geometric Energy Corporation aims to collect "lunar-spatial intelligence" using onboard sensors and a camera.

The satellite, set to ride SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, will display images and DOGE-inspired digital art on a small screen, broadcasting them back to Earth.