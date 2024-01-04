Advertisement
Dogecoin to Moon: 635 Million DOGE Change Hands Ahead of DOGE-1 Mission

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
As DOGE-1 preps for liftoff, 635 million DOGE dazzles in stellar shuffle between Robinhood, Binance and unknown wallets
Thu, 4/01/2024 - 9:37
Dogecoin to Moon: 635 Million DOGE Change Hands Ahead of DOGE-1 Mission
Cover image via www.freepik.com
In a flurry of activity reported by Whale Alert, a staggering 635 million Dogecoin (DOGE) has recently shifted between major cryptocurrency platforms, namely Robinhood and Binance. The transactions, totaling tens of millions of dollars, reveal a dynamic dance of DOGE liquidity.

The movement commenced with 82.082 million DOGE and 102.27 million DOGE flowing from two undisclosed addresses to Robinhood, collectively amounting to $15.142 million. Shortly after, a reversal unfolded, as 151.68 million DOGE, equivalent to $12.49 million, traveled from Robinhood to another mysterious wallet.

The crescendo occurred with the largest transfer, a whopping 300 million Dogecoin worth $24.63 million, dispatched from a new unknown address to Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange.

Dogecoin to moon

This intricate crypto shuffle unfolds against the backdrop of the DOGE-1 lunar mission, scheduled for launch this winter. Sponsored entirely by Dogecoin, the CubeSat mission by Geometric Energy Corporation aims to collect "lunar-spatial intelligence" using onboard sensors and a camera.

The satellite, set to ride SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, will display images and DOGE-inspired digital art on a small screen, broadcasting them back to Earth.

Scheduled for a February 2024 liftoff, the DOGE-1 mission has received approval from the NTIA and FCC, marking a crucial milestone in the ambitious journey of Dogecoin to the moon. With millions in DOGE changing hands and the lunar mission on the horizon, the crypto community finds itself on the cusp of an exhilarating chapter in the Dogecoin saga.

