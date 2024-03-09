Dogecoin Surpasses Entire AI Crypto Market Sector, Here's How

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recently published tweet, cryptocurrency analyst Miles Deutscher touched on the AI topic, sharing his predictions as to how artificial intelligence will continue to expand particularly within the crypto space. He also named an important metric by which DOGE meme coin beats the entire AI crypto sector.

DOGE has left all AI cryptos behind, "big secret" about AI coins unveiled

The analyst made a point of stressing that he expects artificial intelligence and products that will be powered by it in the future to become one of the biggest bubbles in the history of financial markets. So far, it is only beginning, he tweeted and then he pointed out that the market capitalization of Dogecoin is bigger than the entire market of AI cryptocurrencies put together.

While expecting it to be a financial bubble, Deutscher still mentioned that this sector offers “a trillion dollar opportunity.”

Besides, he believes that AI coins have been “great proxies into major AI events and conferences,” and he expects them to remain so in the near future too.

The analyst also revealed that he does not believe all “AI cryptocurrencies” have any actual AI tech in them. Instead, AI here is nothing more than a buzzword in order to generate a lot of hype around these coins.

According to Miles Deutscher’s data, AI (which he believes to be the most disruptive technological achievement of this century) is currently ranked merely 20th by sector size, and its overall value is slightly less than Dogecoin’s market capitalization figure.

Within the next few years, Deutscher believes, AI will spring up to the 5-0 top sector area.

AI-based crypto scams expand their reach

While AI tech keeps making impressive daily progress, it is not only crypto developers that are taking advantage of it but also cryptocurrency scammers. There have been many cases when con artists have generated deepfake videos featuring notable leaders of the crypto space. Among them are Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and the founder of the Cardano blockchain Charles Hoskinson.

The similarity to the real personas in these videos are striking, and Hoskinson stated that within the next few years AI-generated deepfakes will become so sophisticated that it will be impossible to tell a scam fake from reality.