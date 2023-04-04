Dogecoin Searches Skyrocket 1,992% After Elon Musk's Twitter Logo Change

Elon Musk's recent decision to replace Twitter's iconic bird logo with Dogecoin's Shiba Inu image has caused a massive increase in global Google searches for the cryptocurrency, sparking widespread online discussion and boosting Dogecoin's value

This impressive spike in search interest was a twenty-fold increase compared to the average level in the preceding week.

Search terms like 'Buy Doge' and 'buy Dogecoin' witnessed substantial growth, with rises of around 1,000% and 250% respectively. At the same time, Shiba Inu coin searches experienced a 132% increase.

The report highlighted a 38% uptick in Google searches for 'Twitter' over the past week as users observed the logo change. Over 70% of the top Twitter-related searches in the last week pertained to the new symbol, generating buzz among the online community.

As reported by U.Today, Dogecoin's price has surged by more than 30%, securing its position as the seventh most valuable cryptocurrency on CoinMarketCap.com, ahead of Cardano.

Twitter's famous bird logo was unexpectedly swapped with the viral Doge earlier this week, leading to an 8% increase in Dogecoin's value. This logo switch occurred after billionaire Elon Musk took control of the social media platform in a $44 billion deal in October 2022. Twitter users have had mixed reactions to the change, with some finding it amusing and in line with Musk's sense of humor, while others question whether the platform was hacked or if it's a late April Fool's joke.