Dogecoin Scores Win in Trademark Tussle

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has recently issued a refusal for a trademark application related to the most popular meme cryptocurrency.

The refusal comes under Trademark Act Sections, stating that the applied-for mark is "generic for the applicant's services." This could set a legal precedent, making it difficult for others to trademark anything related to Dogecoin.

The community has long been concerned about the trademarking of Dogecoin, and this decision is seen as a positive outcome that maintains the decentralized ethos of the cryptocurrency.

The application in question aimed to register a design of a gold circular medallion featuring the popular Shiba Inu dog and the letter "D."

The purpose ranged from educational conferences in blockchain technology to software development in the field of distributed computing platforms. However, the application was denied, not just for being "merely descriptive," but also because it was ruled as generic.

Under US law, generic terms can't be trademarked even if they have acquired distinctiveness or secondary meaning.

Dogecoin enthusiasts have generally lauded the USPTO's decision. @RichDevX celebrated the examiner's response, while another prominent member of the Dogecoin community, @mishaboar, appreciated that the examiner "was quite careful and understood the history of Dogecoin."

Despite the community’s optimistic outlook, it's important to note that the USPTO's decision is not yet final.

There is always the possibility of the examiner making an error in future assessments, which could risk undermining this recent win for Dogecoin.

The ruling is still subject to future assessments and legal challenges, making it crucial for the Dogecoin community to stay vigilant.