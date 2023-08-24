Dogecoin Scores Win in Trademark Tussle

Thu, 08/24/2023 - 05:53
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has rejected a trademark application for a design related to the popular cryptocurrency
Dogecoin Scores Win in Trademark Tussle
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has recently issued a refusal for a trademark application related to the most popular meme cryptocurrency.

The refusal comes under Trademark Act Sections, stating that the applied-for mark is "generic for the applicant's services." This could set a legal precedent, making it difficult for others to trademark anything related to Dogecoin.

The community has long been concerned about the trademarking of Dogecoin, and this decision is seen as a positive outcome that maintains the decentralized ethos of the cryptocurrency.

The application in question aimed to register a design of a gold circular medallion featuring the popular Shiba Inu dog and the letter "D."

The purpose ranged from educational conferences in blockchain technology to software development in the field of distributed computing platforms. However, the application was denied, not just for being "merely descriptive," but also because it was ruled as generic.

Related
Ripple v. SEC: Pro-Blockchain Lawyer Decodes Judges' Epic Controversy
Under US law, generic terms can't be trademarked even if they have acquired distinctiveness or secondary meaning.

Dogecoin enthusiasts have generally lauded the USPTO's decision. @RichDevX celebrated the examiner's response, while another prominent member of the Dogecoin community, @mishaboar, appreciated that the examiner "was quite careful and understood the history of Dogecoin."

Despite the community’s optimistic outlook, it's important to note that the USPTO's decision is not yet final.

There is always the possibility of the examiner making an error in future assessments, which could risk undermining this recent win for Dogecoin.

The ruling is still subject to future assessments and legal challenges, making it crucial for the Dogecoin community to stay vigilant.

#Dogecoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Getting Ready for Round 2, Price Makes Comeback
08/24/2023 - 01:00
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Getting Ready for Round 2, Price Makes Comeback
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Bitcoin's Liquidity Crisis? Exchange Balances Reach Lowest Point in Half a Decade
08/23/2023 - 19:53
Bitcoin's Liquidity Crisis? Exchange Balances Reach Lowest Point in Half a Decade
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ripple Gears Up for SEC Face-Off
08/23/2023 - 18:39
Ripple Gears Up for SEC Face-Off
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya